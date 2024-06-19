Woodpeckers Storm Back with Seven Unanswered to Down Delmarva

June 19, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







Fayetteville, NC - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (29-36) were down four runs before scoring seven unanswered en route to an 8-5 victory against the Delmarva Shorebirds (22-41) Wednesday afternoon at Segra Stadium. This marks their third straight win dating back to Sunday with one game remaining in the first half of the schedule.

It all started in the sixth inning when Will Bush brought in a run with a two out sacrifice fly ball to right field to make it 5-2. In the seventh, Kenni Gomez, Nehomar Ocha Jr and Chase Jaworsky strung together three consecutive one out doubles for Fayetteville that cut it to 5-4.

After a pair of flyouts in the bottom of the eighth, the top of the order got it going. A walk to Yamal Encarnacion extended the frame and Jancel Villarroel doubled to put two on for Kenni Gomez. Gomez nearly left the yard, hitting a fly off the top of the right field fence that brought home both runners for the 6-5 lead.

Randy Beriguete took over out of the bullpen after the Gomez double, walked two hitters to load the bases, and balked two runners home to pad the advantage to 8-5.

Julio Marte got the nod on Wednesday Night for the Woodpeckers. After a solid three innings of work, Marte allowed four runs to come home in the fourth and was lifted from the game.

Sandy Meija (W, 3-4) held it down for the Woodpeckers in relief. The 20-year-old only allowed one earned run in the sixth inning on a homer from Cole Urman. Meija pitched four innings and struck out five to earn the winning decision. Abel Mercedes (SV,4) finished Delmarva in the ninth, getting a double-play ball out of Anderson De Los Santos to close the game and improve to a perfect 4-for-4 in save opportunities on the season.

The Woodpeckers look to continue their hot streak Thursday as RHP Jackson Nezuh takes the mound. RHP Nester German will be pitching for the Shorebirds. First Pitch is 6:35 PM at Segra Stadium

Full Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/753983/final/box

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.