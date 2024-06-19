Fayetteville Comes from Behind to Win against Delmarva

FAYETTEVILLE, NC: The Delmarva Shorebirds (22-42) suffered their second-straight defeat to the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (29-36) on Wednesday as they fell by a final of 8-5.

Fayetteville grabbed an early lead in the first inning following an infield single by Nehomar Ochoa Jr. that scored Yamar Encarnacion, making it 1-0 Woodpeckers.

After being held scoreless through the first three frames, the Shorebirds heated up and scored four times in the fourth starting with a two-run single by Kevin Guerrero that gave Delmarva a 2-1 advantage. Cole Urman scored Guerrero from second with a ground-rule double, increasing the lead to 3-1. Maikol Hernandez capped off the frame with an RBI single, his first RBI as a Shorebird gave Delmarva a 4-1 edge after four.

The lead grew to 5-1 in the sixth on a solo home run by Cole Urman, his third of the season.

Fayetteville began their comeback effort in the sixth with a Will Bush sacrifice fly to the warning track, scoring Chase Jaworsky to cut the deficit to three at 5-2.

They used three consecutive doubles in the seventh to pull within one as Nehomar Ochoa Jr. and Chase Jaworsky each picked up RBIs to make it a one-run game at 5-4.

In the eighth, Kenni Gomez put the Woodpeckers in front with a two-out, two-run double to put Delmarva behind 6-5. Two balks with runners at third forced home two more runs to suddenly put the Shorebirds down 8-5 heading into the ninth inning.

The Shorebirds could not put together a final-inning comeback as they went down in order, securing an 8-5 victory for Fayetteville.

Sandy Mejia (3-4) earned the victory for the Woodpeckers with Jacob Cravey (0-4) taking the loss. Abel Mercedes (4) was awarded the save.

Delmarva wraps up the first half on Thursday as Nestor German takes the mound versus RHP Jackson Nezuh for the Woodpeckers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

