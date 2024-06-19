Pena Homers Again, Sets Franchise Mark

Columbia, SC - The Fireflies fell 4-2 to the Carolina Mudcats Wednesday night, but history was made as Erick Pena homered in his second-consecutive game to give him 26 career homers for the Fireflies.

Erick Pena was able to do it again for the Fireflies Wednesday night. He clubbed a homer in a second-consecutive game, this one scoring Austin Charles to give Columbia a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the second. The homer was the seventh of the year for Pena and the 26th of his career. That put him in sole possession of the Fireflies career homer record as he passed Dash Winningham.

The Mudcats worked ahead in the top of the ninth inning. Reece Walling hit a bloop single to left before Blayberg Diaz was hit by a pitch, setting the table for the frame. Both advanced on Jesus Rios (L, 0-1) wild pitches to move Carolina ahead 4-2.

Carolina scratched the scoreboard first in the second inning. Satchell Norman, Miguel Briceno and Blayberg Diaz slapped three straight singles, scoring Diaz to give Carolina a 1-0 lead. They tied the game up in the top of the third. Reece Walling lined a two out double to center to bring home Yoswar Garcia to make the score 2-2.

Ethan Bosacker got the start for Columbia. The righty went five frames, allowing six hits and two runs before he got the ball to the bullpen. Elvis Novas was the first arm out of the pen. The righty worked three perfect innings to get Columbia to the ninth. Next, Jesus Rios (L,0-1) allowed a pair of runs in the top of the ninth that broke the stalemate that began in the third inning.

Bosacker did battle with Daniel Corniell. The 19-year-old worked seven innings, allowing just the Pena homer before he gave the ball to his bullpen in a tie game.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Carolina Mudcats tomorrow night at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Logan Martin (1-0, 2.87 ERA) climbs the hill for Columbia and Carolina counters with righty Yorman Galindez (0-0, 2.39 ERA).

Tomorrow night is a Budweiser Thirsty Thursday at Segra Park. Fans can enjoy $1 fountain sodas, $2 domestic drafts and $3 craft drafts and cocktails at the concession stands. Buy your tickets now at ColumbiaFireflies.com.

