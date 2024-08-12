COLUMBIA FIREFLIES: Fireflies Unveil 2025 Home Schedule

Columbia, SC - The Columbia Fireflies today announced their home schedule for the 2025 season. The Fireflies ninth season in their 10th year in the Midlands starts with the team's home opener Tuesday, April 8 vs their division rival the Charleston RiverDogs.

In April, the Fireflies also welcome the Hickory Crawdads (Class-A, the Texas Rangers) back to Columbia for the first time since the 2019 season.

Throughout the season, the Fireflies will play in-state rivals the Augusta GreenJackets, Myrtle Beach Pelicans and Charleston RiverDogs at Segra Park.

Columbia will play at home July 4 for the first time since 2022 and just the second time since the 2018 season. They'll play Friday, July 4-Sunday, July 6 at Segra Park against the GreenJackets (Class-A, Atlanta Braves). They'll also be home for a three-game series against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers after the All-Star Break Friday, July 18-Sunday, July 20.

The club wraps up their 2025 home slate Tuesday, August 26-Sunday, August 31 vs the Hickory Crawdads. The regular season ends on the road Sunday, September 7.

