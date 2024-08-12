GreenJackets Announce 2025 Schedule

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets, Single-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, are thrilled to announce the release of their 2025 schedule in advance of next season.

Once again, the 2025 season will consist of 132 games, 66 at SRP Park and 66 on the road. The season is divided into two halves, with the first half coming to a conclusion on June 19th at home against the Lynchburg Hillcats. The winner of each half in each division will earn a trip to the 2025 Carolina League Playoffs, which will begin September 9th following the conclusion of the regular season.

For the second consecutive season, the GreenJackets will open up the year at home against the Columbia Fireflies. Opening Day will be Friday, April 4th, and the series will conclude on Sunday the 6th. As is tradition, Augusta will then be on the road for Master's Week, heading north to battle the Hickory Crawdads in their first year in Single-A after dropping down from High-A.

The Crawdads will be in the same league as the GreenJackets for the first time since 2019, and will play eighteen total games against Augusta next year. The lone trip to SRP Park will come in a 6-game series from May 6-11 in the first half.

Augusta will see a large-scale divisional presence this year, taking on a handful of divisional foes in multiple series. No rival is more prevalent than the Charleston RiverDogs, who will meet the GreenJackets an astounding 24 times including a dozen games in North Augusta. The GreenJackets will also see the Fireflies 21 times, and the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 18 times.

The GreenJackets will spend the 4th of July at Segra Park in Columbia against the Fireflies, the closest geographic rival who is often the opponent on opening weekend and on the 4th of July. The GreenJackets' Independence Day celebration will come on Thursday, July 3rd, the last home game of the week.

For the first time since 2023, the GreenJackets will head up to Perdue Stadium in Salisbury, MD to take on the Delmarva Shorebirds. The GreenJackets will take on 10 of their 11 league opponents in 2025, with the lone holdout being the Fredericksburg Nationals for the second year in a row.

The GreenJackets will have one 12-game homestand, spanning from July 29-August 10 and featuring the Carolina Mudcats and Charleston RiverDogs. Augusta will also finish the season at home this year, ending the campaign with six games against the Cannon Ballers.

The complete 2025 schedule is available at greenjacketsbaseball.com. Ticket information will come available in the near future, but those interested in inquiring about season ticket opportunities can do so by calling 803-349-WINS (9467). The GreenJackets have 13 more home games this season, with tickets available both online and at the box office.

