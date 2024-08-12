Sox Scrape by Shorebirds in 2-1 Win

August 12, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Salem Red Sox News Release







SALEM, Va. - Paced by Franklin Arias' 2-for-4 day with a two-run single and Matt Duffy's five scoreless frames, the Salem Red Sox (58-50) won their second consecutive contest to secure the six-game set in a 2-1 victory over the Delmarva Shorebirds (40-67) on Sunday afternoon at Carilion Clinic Field at Salem Memorial Ballpark.

The win improved the Red Sox to 24-18 in the second half of play, while the loss dropped the Shorebirds to 17-25.

The scoring didn't get started until the home half of the fifth. After loading the bases with just one out, Arias smacked a single up the middle, scoring two, and giving the Sox the 2-0 lead.

That was all the run support that Duffy, who struck out seven without walking a soul, needed to pick up the win. Coming out of the bullpen, right-hander Luis Talevera tossed two scoreless frames, and then the combination of Francis Hernandez and Nathanael Cruz tag-teamed to finish off the game.

Just one lone run crossed for the Shorebirds over the course of the afternoon, with Leandro Arias' sacrifice fly serving as the only blemish in the one-run win.

Cruz's scoreless ninth resulted in the 21-year-old picking up his fourth save of the 2024 campaign, while Duffy (3-5) earned his third win.

The Red Sox now turn their attention to Virginia Credit Union Stadium as they hit the road to take on the Fredericksburg Nationals for a six-game set starting on Tuesday night. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m., with the Sox now just two games back of the first-place FredNats.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 12, 2024

Sox Scrape by Shorebirds in 2-1 Win - Salem Red Sox

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.