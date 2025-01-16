Salem Red Sox Announce 2025 Coaching Staff

January 16, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Salem Red Sox News Release







SALEM, Va. - The Salem Red Sox, in conjunction with the Boston Red Sox, have announced their coaching staff for the 2025 Carolina League season, including four returning staff members.

Ozzie Chavez has been promoted to Manager after spending the last two seasons as bench coach. He previously managed the Red Sox' Dominican Republic Academy from 2019-22 and has been with the Boston Red Sox since 2015.

Nelson "Pepe" Paulino returns for his 28th season with the Red Sox organization as the hitting coach. Paulino brings extensive experience spending seven seasons in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Additional Red Sox MiLB stints include the Greenville Drive and Lowell Spinners.

Kyle Schmidt returns to the Red Sox organization as the Defensive Coach after serving as the Seasonal Affiliate Coach in 2025. Before joining the Red Sox organization, Schmidt had a minor league playing career with the Minnesota Twins organization from 2019-23.

Joining the staff this season are Alex Reynolds (Pitching Coach), Brenden Argomaniz (Assistant Pitching Coach) and Jack Simonetty (Assistant Hitting Coach). Reynolds joins the staff as Pitching Coach after spending the 2024 season as Greenville's Development and Assistant Pitching Coach. Argomaniz joins the staff as Assistant Pitching Coach after serving in the same role at Bloomsburg University in 2024. Simonetty has been promoted to Assistant Hitting Coach after serving as a Player Development Associate in Fort Myers for the 2024 season.

Marissa Sciabarra will serve as the club's Athletic Trainer after having the same role with the FCL Red Sox in 2024.

Lastly, Jose Benjamin is returning to the staff as the strength and conditioning coach. He begins his second season with Salem, following his stints as a seasonal coach with Fort Myers and Worcester.

Opening Day 2025 for the Salem Red Sox is set for Friday, April 4th, as the Red Sox host the Delmarva Shorebirds. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. For more information on the upcoming season, visit salemsox.com or call (540) 389-3333.

