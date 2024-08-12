Sykora Wins Second Straight Carolina League Pitcher of the Week

August 12, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA - For the second straight week, Minor League Baseball has announced FredNat starting pitcher Travis Sykora as the Carolina League's Pitcher of the Week. Sykora becomes the first pitcher league-wide this season to win the award in back-to-back weeks.

Sykora, Washington's third round draft pick last summer out of Round Rock, TX, is currently in the midst of an 11-inning hitless streak after six more perfect innings on Friday night to lead the FredNats to the first nine inning no-hitter in franchise history against the Carolina Mudcats. He struck out 10 and faced the minimum batters for the second straight start.

Sykora has been one of the best starting pitchers in the Carolina League since being promoted to Fredericksburg on May 1. In his last six starts, he's allowed just four earned runs across 28 innings (1.29 ERA), and the opponents are hitting .088 (8-for-91) against him. He's faced exactly 100 hitters during this current stretch, and has struck out 49 of them against only nine walks.

For the season, Sykora is averaging 13.64 strikeouts per nine innings, posting 96 total strikeouts in 63.1 innings pitched.

Sykora and the FredNats return home this week for the second week of a two-week home stand to take on the Salem Red Sox.

Only 12 home games remain in the 2024 regular season, secure your tickets now at frednats.com.

The Fredericksburg Nationals are the Carolina League affiliate of the Washington Nationals. They play their home games at the state-of-the-art Virginia Credit Union Stadium, located at 42 Jackie Robinson Way next to the Fredericksburg Expo & Convention Center in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Stay up to date with the team online at www.frednats.com and follow the Fredericksburg Nationals on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @FXBGNats.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.