Pelicans Announce 2025 Schedule

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans, Single-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, are pleased to announce their 2025 schedule. The 132-game schedule, developed by Major League Baseball, will run from April 4 to September 7. The Pelicans' home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, April 8 against the Carolina Mudcats, Single-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. The team will host the Columbia Fireflies, Single-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals, beginning September 2 in the final regular season series of the season. 2025 will mark the 26th season for the Pelicans franchise and the eleventh as an affiliate of the Chicago Cubs.

The season features 25 series with 66 contests at Pelicans Ballpark and 66 on the road. Most series are comprised of six games, with four three-game sets against the Charleston RiverDogs and the Augusta GreenJackets. Additionally, the six-game series format with games beginning on Tuesday and ending on Sunday will return with each Monday serving as a league-wide off-day. Three series will differ from this format: the season-opening series against Charleston starting on Friday, April 4, the Red, White, and Blue weekend against Charleston starting Friday, July 4, and the three-game set against Augusta beginning Friday, July 18. The All-Star Break, which coincides with the MLB All-Star Break, will happen July 14-17.

The summer months continue to encompass the bulk of the Pelicans' home schedule with 37 of the 66 contests played in June (13), July (12), and August (12). With one exception, the Pelicans will play at least one game per calendar week on the Grand Strand throughout the course of the 2025 regular season. That exception occurs in the latter part of May, meaning that those traveling to the beach for spring break and summer vacations will have at least one opportunity each week to catch the Birds in action. Additionally, the Birds will play Charleston at home for their Red, White, and Blue weekend which runs July 4-6.

The Pelicans will continue their in-state rivalries within the South Division with the Charleston RiverDogs (Tampa Bay Rays), Columbia Fireflies (Kansas City Royals), and Augusta GreenJackets (Atlanta Braves). Six other opponents will be featured at Pelicans Ballpark, including the Carolina Mudcats (Milwaukee Brewers) April 8-13, the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (Chicago White Sox) April 22-27, the Delmarva Shorebirds (Baltimore Orioles) May 6-11, the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Houston Astros) June 17-22, and the Fredericksburg Nationals (Washington Nationals) August 5-10. Additionally, the Carolina League's newest team, the Hickory Crawdads (Texas Rangers) will come to Myrtle Beach for the first time June 10-15.

Tickets for the 2025 season are on sale now including single game tickets and season memberships. A limited inventory of single game tickets is available earlier than ever for every home game, including Opening Night and July 4th. To purchase single game tickets for 2025, click here. For more information or to purchase a season memberships for the 2025 season visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/memberships, call 843-618-6000, or stop by the Front Office.

