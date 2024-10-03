Time to Go Bananas in Salem

October 3, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

SALEM, Va. - Banana Ball is making its way to Carilion Clinic Field in 2025! The Banana Ball World Tour will visit Salem, Virginia July 11th & 12th as the Firefighters play Banana Ball against the newest addition to Bananaland, the Texas Tailgaters.

Tickets will go on sale at a later date, but fans must enter a ticket lottery in order to buy tickets for the game(s) by November 1, 2024. Joining the list does not guarantee the opportunity to buy tickets. A random drawing will take place about 2 months before the event for the chance to purchase available tickets.

"The arrival of Banana Ball in Salem brings more than just an exciting twist on America's favorite pastime," said Salem Red Sox General Manager, Allen Lawrence. "This unique event will create lasting memories, inspire future athletes, and bring a sense of pride to Salem. Banana Ball isn't just a game - it's a vibrant experience that will energize our community and leave a lasting impact."

The Salem Red Sox are the Single-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox and call Carilion Clinic Field in Salem, Virginia home. Founded in 1968, the Salem Red Sox are in the Northern Division of the Carolina League and owned by Diamon Baseball Holdings. Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH) was formed in 2021 to support, promote and enhance Minor League Baseball Clubs affiliate with Major League Baseball through professional management, best practices, innovation, and investment*.*

