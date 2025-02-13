Salem Red Sox Releases 2025 Promotional Schedule and Ticket Options

SALEM, Va. - The Salem Red Sox, the Class-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, are excited to announce this season's promotional schedule along with the launch of single game tickets. As the upcoming Salem Red Sox season approaches, there are a variety of ticket options available for purchase, giving fans the opportunity to score great seats at affordable rates.

Starting at just $12, Salem Red Sox single-game tickets are now available online or by calling (540) 389-3333. Seniors (65 years or older), military, and children (12 years and under) will receive a $2 discount. Season ticket packages are still available for purchase starting at just $144.

Baseball is officially back in action at Carilion Clinic Field on April 4th to kick-off another season of good times and family fun. The Salem Red Sox are ready to offer fans creative promotional nights including fireworks, exciting giveaways and much more as the team enters their 17th season as a Boston Red Sox affiliate.

The Salem Red Sox game times are set for 6:35 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday (Tuesday, April 15th will be a 4:05 p.m. game), and 1:05 p.m. on Sundays. The Red Sox will hold two morning games at 11:05 a.m. (April 16th and June 17th) and one day game at 12:05 P.M. (July 22nd). The Salem Red Sox will hold one Monday game at 4:05 p.m. (September 1st).

Two for One Tuesday returns this year with 2 for 1 pricing on hot dogs. New this year is Wing Wednesday featuring discounted wings every Wednesday. Thirsty Thursdays are back all season long and are sponsored by Bud Light and New Realm Brewing Company. Each Friday night contest includes post-game fireworks presented by GloFiber. Sundays will feature "Kids Run the Bases", presented by Dippin' Dots, after each game. Bark in the Park will return this season with 12 designated dates (4/6, 4/19, 4/29, 5/21, 6/5, 6/21, 6/24, 7/19, 7/24, 8/6, 8/21, and 9/7). Every weekend series will feature a player poster giveaway (excluding 4/5-4/7) thanks to State Farm Agent Brent Hershey.

To kick-off an exciting Red Sox season, Carilion Clinic Field will host Sox Fest, presented by Pepsi, on Saturday, March 22nd from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The event features games, concessions, and more! Season ticket holders will have the opportunity to pick up their ticket packages and gifts. Sox Fest is free and open to the public.

As 2025 unfolds, numerous theme nights and giveaways are guaranteed to keep fans entertained all season long. Promotional nights include:

4/4 | Opening Day

4/5 | 30th Anniversary of Carilion Clinic Field

4/16 | Education Day (11:05 a.m. Game) presented by Kroger

4/17 | College Night and Autism Awareness Night

4/18 | PBS Kids Night and Organ Donation Awareness Night

5/1 | Mental Health Awareness Night

5/2 | Teacher Appreciation Night presented by Blue Eagle Credit Union

5/3 | Metallica Night (T-Shirt Giveaway) *

5/22 | Game Show Night and Senior Appreciation Night presented by Blue Eagle Credit Union

5/23 | Youth Sports Night and Breast Cancer Awareness Night Breast Cancer Awareness Specialty Jersey

5/24 | Zooperstars presented by Wisler Plumbing & Air

6/5 | Country Night

6/6 | Pickleback Night (Pickleball Paddle Giveaway) * Pickleback Night Specialty Jersey

6/7 | Star Wars Night and Men's Health Awareness Night

6/17 | Camp Day presented by Metis Holdings (11:05 a.m. Game)

6/19 | Diversity Night

6/20 | Arts in the Ballpark Arts in the Ballpark Specialty Jersey

6/21 | Beach Night (Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway) * presented by Joyce and Bary Law

6/26 | Go Bananas Night

6/27| Fourth of July Celebration and Senior Appreciation Night presented by Blue Eagle Credit Union

6/28 | African American Heritage Night

7/18 | Faith & Family Night

7/19 | Mutts Gone Nuts and Senior Appreciation Night presented by Blue Eagle Credit Union

7/22 | Super Splash Day (12:05 p.m. game)

7/25 | Outdoors Night (Bobblehead Giveaway) * Outdoors Night Specialty Jersey

7/26 | Bluey

8/7 | Classic Cruisers Night

8/8 | Knight in Shining Armor Night (Bobblehead Giveaway) * featuring Ed's Dinosaurs Live

8/9 | Dinos at the Diamond featuring Ed's Dinosaurs Live and presented by VA 811

8/21 | Hockey Night

8/22 | Harry Potter Night Harry Potter Specialty Jersey

8/23 | Military Appreciation Night presented by New Realm Brewing Company

9/1 | Labor Day (Monday, 4:05 P.M.)

9/4 | Roanoke College Football Night

9/5 | Fan Appreciation and Malmo Oat Milkers (Replica Jersey Giveaway) *

9/6 | First Responder Appreciation presented by ServPro

There is something for everyone at Salem Memorial Ballpark as the 2025 season grows near. Season ticket packages, flex books, group tickets, and more are available now! For more information and to secure your tickets for 2025 call (540) 389-3333 or visit SalemSox.com.

