Colorado Rapids vs. Minnesota United: 6 Goal Showdown: Full Match Highlights: May 25, 2024
May 26, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids YouTube Video
Check out the Colorado Rapids Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from May 26, 2024
- Five Points: Good Intentions - New York City FC
- Luca Orellano Leads a Never Say Die Attitude from FC Cincinnati as They Hit Historic Milestone and Win in a New Way - FC Cincinnati
- Moments of Matchday 16 - MLS
- LA Galaxy Earn 2-1 Victory Over Houston Dynamo FC at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday Night - LA Galaxy
- San Jose Earns Point at Home to Snap Two-Game Losing Streak - San Jose Earthquakes
- Kévin Cabral Earns First Brace, Rapids Battle Back to Earn Draw with Minnesota United FC - Colorado Rapids
- Timbers Down Sporting Kansas City for Second Straight Win at Providence Park - Portland Timbers
- Inter Miami CF Defeats Vancouver Whitecaps FC on the Road, Extends Unbeaten Run to 10 in MLS - Inter Miami CF
- Record MLS-Era Crowd of 51,035 Cheer on the 'Caps - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Sounders FC Earns 2-1 Road Win at St. Louis CITY SC - Seattle Sounders FC
- Hines-Ike's Header Helps Austin FC to 1-1 Away Draw at San Jose - Austin FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Fall 2-1 on the Road to LA Galaxy - Houston Dynamo FC
- Sporting KC Falls 2-1 to Portland - Sporting Kansas City
- Minnesota United and Colorado Rapids Split Points in 3-3 Draw - Minnesota United FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Rapids Stories
- Kévin Cabral Earns First Brace, Rapids Battle Back to Earn Draw with Minnesota United FC
- Rapids Look to Break No. 2 Minnesota United's Unbeaten Streak When Loons Visit Altitude
- Colorado Rapids Fall in Second Leg of the Rocky Mountain Cup Despite Scoring Three Goals on the Road
- Rafael Navarro Earns Spot on Team of the Matchday Following Game-Winning Penalty Kick Conversion against Vancouver
- Rapids Topple Vancouver Whitecaps at Home Following Navarro Penalty Kick Conversion