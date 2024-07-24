Colorado Rapids Forward Kévin Cabral Undergoes Successful Surgery on Right Elbow

July 24, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - Colorado Rapids forward Kévin Cabral has undergone a successful procedure on his right elbow to address the elbow dislocation and compound fracture to his radial head that occurred last week in Los Angeles, the club announced today. The Paris, France native, is expected to be sidelined up to 12 weeks as he rehabilitates from the procedure.

Cabral, 25, has scored the fourth-most goals for the Rapids in MLS this season (5) and is tied for the fourth-most assists for the club this season (4). His five goals are tied for his single-season career high in MLS, and his four assists are his new single-season high in MLS. Cabral was named to the MLS Team of the Matchday after scoring his first MLS career brace on Matchday 22.

