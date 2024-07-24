Toronto Argonauts Celebrate Afro-Caribbean Heritage on July 27

July 24, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Toronto FC News Release







Toronto Argonauts will host their annual Afro-Caribbean Heritage Game on Saturday, July 27 as they take on Winnipeg Blue Bombers at 7 p.m. at BMO Field. The team will proudly celebrate and highlight the influence of Caribbean and Pan-African cultures on the city, showcasing its vibrancy through music, food and community spirit for fans at the stadium and beyond.

Fans can expect the following special experiences:

Game Presentation

In-stadium signage takeover with Afro-Caribbean heritage creative.

National anthem performance by a s teel pan drummer, coin toss featuring a representative from the Toronto Carnival Committee and accompanied by masqueraders.

Halftime performance by Remesha Drums of Ottawa, an ensemble of skilled performers using Ingoma drums in a celebration of culture, blending traditional Burundian beats with the contemporary pulse of Canada's diverse communities.

Limited quantity T-shirt toss during the first quarter featuring a shirt with an exclusive design based on the Afro-Caribbean heritage creative.

Digital Platforms

Custom Afro-Caribbean logo and game day graphics.

Game day content on Argonauts social channels featuring Afro-Caribbean celebration elements at the game.

Dedicated content featuring Argonauts players engaging with popular Afro-Caribbean music and authentic cuisine.

Community Engagement

Afro-Caribbean community groups in attendance including Carnival Organizing Committee, Black in Sports Business, ENAGB and Rexdale Youth Mentorship.

Toronto Argonauts players participating in an education session facilitated by Dr. Deborah Thompson, the Canada Research Chair in Racial Inequality in Democratic Societies at McGill University.

Additional Celebrations

The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a Toronto Argonauts hat upon entry into BMO Field.

Wicked Carib concession tent located on the North Patio serving jerk chicken sandwiches. The item will also be available at concession stands in sections 108 and 123.

Wicked Carib jerk chicken sandwich giveaway to one lucky row.

Feature food items will be available at all BMO Field Clubs.

Shipyard performances from DJ Greg Morris, Moko Jumbies, Mas performers and a steel pan band.

A-Team dancing a special Caribbean-themed performance.

Argos merchandise available at 30% off on game day at kiosks at BMO Field in celebration of Afro-Caribbean Heritage night. Some exclusions apply.

For more information, visit Toronto Argonauts' social media channels for up-to-date game details.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from July 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.