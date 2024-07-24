Nashville Soccer Club Adds John Bello as First Assistant Coach

July 24, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today that new Head Coach B.J. Callaghan has named John Bello to the position of First Assistant. Bello, who worked with Callaghan at the U.S. Men's National Team (USMNT), officially joined the club this week ahead of Leagues Cup 2024 and Nashville SC's match against Mazatlán F.C. on July 31st at GEODIS Park.

We are excited to welcome John and his family to Nashville SC, said Callaghan. John brings a unique blend of experience and expertise that spans across all levels and positions in soccer, most recently playing an integral role for the USMNT 2022 World Cup team. He is a teacher first and foremost with a passion for development and I am confident that combined with his hard-working mentality he will prove to be valuable across all areas of the club.

It's an honor to join Nashville SC and work alongside Head Coach B.J. Callaghan once again, stated Bello. I am grateful for this incredible opportunity and look forward to building strong relationships with the players, staff, and supporters. Nashville has a passionate soccer community that my family and I can't wait to be a part of.

Bello served as part of the technical staff for the USMNT from 2021 to 2023. In his role, he led the opponent analysis teams and supported all facets of match and training preparation. As a member of the USMNT staff, Bello was a part of the 2021 Concacaf Nations League championship team, the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup championship team, and the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Round of 16 squad, which included Nashville SC defenders Shaq Moore and Walker Zimmerman. In March of 2023, Bello also served in an on-field coaching role for the USMNT, securing victories against Grenada and El Salvador and helping the team advance and eventually win the Nations League Final in June 2023.

Prior to his time with U.S. Soccer, Bello served as a Coach, Director of Scouting, and Residential Program Manager with the D.C. United Academy from 2013 to 2018. During this period, he recruited and coached several academy players who later became homegrown signings for D.C. United. Notably, Kevin Paredes, who now plays for Vfl Wolfsburg in the German Bundesliga and was named the 2023 U.S. Soccer Young Male Player of the Year. Other players include Moses Nyeman (Minnesota United FC), Jeremy Garay (D.C United), and Jacob Greene (Columbus Crew II). Additionally, he helped develop several other academy prospects who went on to play professionally for Loudon United in the USL Championship.

In addition to his roles at D.C United and USMNT, Bello founded the performance analysis company District Sports Consulting in 2018 and co-founded Pathway in 2023. At District Sports Consulting, Bello provided performance analysis reports and feedback for academy and collegiate players. As COO of Pathway, he helped aspiring professionals prepare for and build their careers in the soccer industry.

A native of Sarasota, Fla., Bello played collegiately at the College of Charleston, serving as team captain for three seasons.

Callaghan and Bello will be introduced to the media on Friday, July 26th before coaching their first match in Nashville SC's Leagues Cup 2024 opener at GEODIS Park on Wednesday, July 31st at 8 p.m. CT. Tickets for the match can be purchased at www.NashvilleSC.com/Tickets.

