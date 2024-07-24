What You Need to Know: Inter Miami CF Set to Defend Title in Leagues Cup 2024

July 24, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

The countdown is almost over! The Leagues Cup 2024 is now just days away from kicking off. After claiming champion honors by winning the inaugural edition of the Leagues Cup in 2023, Inter Miami CF is back to defend its crown!

The second edition of this Concacaf-sanctioned competition features all 18 clubs from the Mexican league, LIGA MX, and all 29 clubs from Major League Soccer (MLS) representing the U.S. and Canada. These 47 clubs will compete in a World Cup-style club tournament from July 26 to August 25, 2024.

"We will fight. We have the experience from last year and hopefully we can go down the same path and we can fight, once again, to be the winning team," said Inter Miami midfielder Sergio Busquets ahead of the team's first Leagues Cup 2024 Cup matchup on July 27.

Leagues Cup 2024 Format

All the clubs, except the champions from each league, are ranked and divided into three groups based on their performance (ranks 1-15, 16-30, and 31-45). There are 15 groups, each made up of one club from each rank tier. The clubs in each group are selected to ensure they are geographically close to each other and evenly matched in skill.

The tournament is divided into two geographical regions, East and West, to cut down on travel. The East has seven groups and the West has eight, with Inter Miami having been drawn into Group East 3 alongside LIGA MX sides Club Puebla and Tigres UANL. The league champions from the previous year, Club America from LIGA MX and Columbus Crew from MLS, automatically move to the Round of 32, skipping the initial group stages. The top-ranked LIGA MX can host games in their home venues up to certain stages of the tournament, depending on their rankings. For example, the highest-ranked club can host games up to the Round of 16.

Overall, the format is set up to manage travel for the teams better, maintain competitive balance, and provide advantages to the highest-performing clubs from the previous season.

Inter Miami CF's Leagues Cup 2024 Schedule

The reigning champions are set to defend the Club's first-ever title beginning with the team's group stage matches as part of Group East 3. First, Inter Miami will host Club Puebla at Chase Stadium on Saturday, July 27 at 8 p.m. ET.

Inter Miami CF will then hit the road and travel to Houston, TX to face Tigres UANL on Saturday, August 3 at NRG Stadium at 8 p.m. ET.

The knockout round matchups will be determined once the group stage comes to an end.

What is at Stake?

Leagues Cup 2024 will determine three teams that will qualify for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup, with the winner of Concacaf Champions Cup representing the region at the FIFA Club World Cup.

La Primera

Inter Miami claimed its first-ever title with a victory over Nashville SC in the Leagues Cup 2023 final at GEODIS Park in Nashville. The final was highlighted by a screamer from the Leagues Cup 2023 Best Player and Top Scorer Lionel Messi, and a stellar performance in the decisive penalty shootout from Leagues Cup 2023 Best Goalkeeper winner Drake Callender.

Where to Watch

Fans around the world will be able to watch the Leagues Cup matches on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app. Select matches will be broadcasted on TelevisaUnivision, Fox Sports (FS1), TSN, and RDN.

¡Vamos por la segunda!

