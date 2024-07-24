New York Red Bulls Sign Midfielder Wiki Carmona to New MLS Contract

July 24, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HARRISON, N.J. - The New York Red Bulls have signed midfielder Wiki Carmona to a new MLS contract, the club announced today. Carmona signs a new three-and-a-half-year contract through 2027 with an option for 2028.

"Wiki has shown a great development over his last three years with the club," said Head of Sport Jochen Schneider. "We are very excited to keep Wiki with the club for the long-term and to continue to see him grow and succeed on the pitch."

Carmona, 21, is in his fourth season with the Red Bulls, after joining the club on January 22, 2021. He has made 67 career MLS appearances and has logged 3,516 minutes played with the club. Carmona has scored five goals and tallied four assists with the Red Bulls, he scored his first career MLS goal against the New England Revolution on July 31, 2021, at Red Bull Arena. This season, he has made 23 appearances and set new single-season career highs in goals scored (3) and assists (3).

"I am very happy to sign Wiki to a new contract with the club and to keep him with us for the future," said Head Coach Sandro Schwarz. "He has shown to be a reliable player for our club this season and has progressed really well since the beginning of the season."

The Guarico, Venezuela native has made various appearances for Venezuela Youth National teams. Carmona was most recently called up to the Venezuela U-23 Olympic qualifying team in October of 2023. He also earned his first call-up to the senior Venezuela Men's National Team for a training camp in January of 2022.

TRANSACTION: The New York Red Bulls have signed midfielder Wiki Carmona to a new three-and-a-half-year MLS contract through 2027 with an option for 2028 on July 24, 2024.

