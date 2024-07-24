Charlotte FC Winger Liel Abada's Schedule with Israel National Team in Paris for Summer Games
July 24, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
Charlotte FC winger Liel Abada is set to represent Israel in Paris for the Summer Games. The men's soccer tournament kicks off today, July 24.
The men's competition is an Under-23 tournament featuring 16 teams. The format includes a group stage with four groups of four teams each, followed by a single-elimination tournament for the top two teams from each group.
Abada and Israel will compete in three group stage matches as they attempt to qualify for the knockout rounds. Their group features Mali, Paraguay, and Japan.
Group Stage Schedule:
Wednesday, July 24 at 3:00 p.m. ET - Israel vs. Mali
Saturday, July 27 at 1:00 p.m. ET - Israel vs. Paraguay
Tuesday, July 30 at 3:00 p.m. ET - Israel vs. Japan
Knockout Round Schedule:
Friday, August 2 - Quarterfinals
Monday, August 5 - Semifinals
Thursday, August 8 - Bronze Medal Match
Friday, August 9 - Gold Medal Match
