College Park Skyhawks vs. Maine Celtics - Game Highlights
Published on December 7, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
College Park Skyhawks YouTube Video
Check out the College Park Skyhawks Statistics
NBA G League Stories from December 7, 2025
- Amari Williams' Triple-Double Lifts Maine to 8th Straight - Maine Celtics
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent College Park Skyhawks Stories
- Harper Jr. Leads Maine Celtics To 7th Straight Win
- College Park Sweeps Two-Game Homestand against Westchester After a 116-111 Win on 'Education Day Presented by CareSource'
- College Park Nets Highest Scoring Game in Two Seasons, Defeating Westchester 135-103 on 'Education Day Presented by Caresource'
- College Park Skyhawks and CareSource Team up for Back-To-Back Education Days on December 2 and December 3
- Skyhawks Take Down Blue Coats, 113-108