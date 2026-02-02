Cody Fajardo and Austin Mack Are in It Back in Edmonton!
Published on February 2, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Edmonton Elks YouTube Video
Check out the Edmonton Elks Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from February 2, 2026
- Stamps Sign Defensive Lineman Pollard - Calgary Stampeders
- Roughriders Release National Kicker Brett Lauther - Saskatchewan Roughriders
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Edmonton Elks Stories
- Elks Release Quarterback Tre Ford
- Elks Extend Jared Brinkman Through the 2027 Season
- Elks Sign Former All-CFL Receiver Austin Mack
- MEDIA RELEASE: Elks Extend Defensive Lineman Bemiy, Announce Seven Others
- EE Selects Come Away with Gold, Bronze in First Ever Tournament