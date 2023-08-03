Cobb Joins Monarchs' Pitching Staff
August 3, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Kansas City Monarchs News Release
KANSAS CITY, Kan. - A right-hander with a big arm is headed to the Kansas City Monarchs' bullpen.
The Monarchs have signed former Mets and Phillies prospect Trey Cobb, the American Association club announced Thursday.
In a corresponding move, Monarchs infielder Peter Maris was moved to the injured list.
Cobb, 29, was an eighth-round draft choice by the New York Mets out of Oklahoma State University. The Broken Arrow, Oklahoma native pitched four years in Stillwater, posting a 2.99 ERA in 92 games.
Cobb was the Cowboys' Opening Day starter in 2016, transitioning to a closer role for the team's postseason run. The squad appeared in the 2016 College World Series.
He'd make his pro debut with Low-A Brooklyn in 2017, posting a 2.65 ERA and 9.9 K/9 in his first year as a pro.
He earned a 2.22 ERA in 27 games with Class A Columbia the following season, getting promoted to High-A St. Lucie later that year.
Though he'd miss the 2019 season with Tommy John surgery, Cobb made his Triple-A debut in 2021. He'd play most of 2022 there as well, making 31 appearances with a 5.33 ERA.
The Phillies claimed Cobb off waivers the following offseason, and he started the 2023 campaign with Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He allowed just 21 hits in 31 innings over 34 appearances.
The Monarchs are in first place in the American Association West with a 40-29 heading into Thursday's game with Winnipeg. Fans can watch every Monarchs game on AABaseball.tv.
