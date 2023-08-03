Scary Terry Goes Cow Tipping

August 3, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Lake Country DockHounds News Release







Oconomowoc, Wis. - The DockHounds bats are firing on all cylinders. A 13-7 victory for Lake Country over the rival Milkmen gets the Hounds back to .500 at 35-35 on the season. A nine-run 4th inning blew the game open, as 2,147 fans looked on at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park.

Heading into the bottom of the 4th, the DockHounds were trailing 5-2. The deficit didn't last long though, as the first five Lake Country hitters reached base. Curtis Terry hit a two-run homer scoring Justin Lavey in front of him to make the score 5-4 Milwaukee. Following singles from both Jaxx Groshans and Blake Tiberi, Brian Rey drove home Groshans on an RBI double to tie the game at 5. After the Hounds took the lead on a passed ball, Marek Chlup added on with an RBI single. Later in the inning, Curtis Terry went deep again, this time hitting a three-run bomb. When Milwaukee finally recorded the final out of the 4th, the DockHounds had brought across 9 runs in the inning and held an 11-5 lead.

Individual offensive standouts included Brian Rey who went 4-5 with a homer, 3 doubles and 3 RBIs. Marek Chlup was 3-5 with a double and a RBI. Curtis Terry finished the night 2-5 with 2 home-runs (both in the 4th inning) and 5 RBIs.

The DockHounds will turn to Randall Delgado tomorrow night in the series finale against the Milkmen. Lake Country will try to secure their fourth straight victory and get back above .500 overall. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 from Wisconsin Brewing Company Park.

