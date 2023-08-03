Cardiac 'Cats Score Twice in Eighth, Prevail Over Canaries

Gary, IN - One night after a four-run comeback at The Steel Yard, the Gary SouthShore RailCats (31-40) again conjured up some late-inning magic to steal the series from the Sioux Falls Canaries (32-40), grabbing the finale 4-3.

Harrison Francis got the start on the bump for the 12th time this season and delivered his fourth quality start of 2023. The right-hander's outing began with three no-hit innings and ended with just two runs allowed over six frames, striking out four batters in the process.

Though they did not bring home their first run until the sixth inning, the RailCats offense found its mojo in the middle frames. Back-to-back Jackson Valera and Jesus Marriaga singles opened the inning. A Francisco Del Valle walk loaded the bases with new face Jacob Bockelie up at the plate with Gary SouthShore trailing 2-0.

In just his second-ever game with the RailCats, the designated hitter connected on a bases-loaded, two-RBI single that plated both Valera and Marriaga, leveling the contest at two.

Sioux Falls pulled back ahead 3-2 in the top of the seventh, but Aaron Phillips stepped up to prevent any further damage. He stranded the bases loaded to end the inning, a moment that later proved pivotal.

Down to their final three outs, Gary SouthShore swiftly struck to re-tie the score. Seth Caddell connected on his second home run of the series, a solo shot to left field, pulling the RailCats even at 3-3.

But, the 'Cats weren't done yet.

Bockelie followed Caddell by earning a walk, making way for pinch-runner Will Decker soon after. A groundout advanced him to second, and the very next batter, Daniel Lingua, stroked an RBI single, scoring Decker to put the 'Cats in front 4-3, supplying the late lead they would not relinquish.

Gary SouthShore turned to Joan Valdez to shut Sioux Falls down in the ninth, and the decision proved to be the correct one. The right-hander retired the side in order, closing out the Canaries and giving the RailCats a series victory.

The RailCats begin their second series of the six-game homestand tomorrow night against at 6:45 p.m. as the Sioux City Explorers (37-35) head to town.All the action will be streamed on aabaseball.tv and broadcast over the radio on 95.9 WEFM and the Gary SouthShore RailCats Broadcast Network via the Mixlr app.

