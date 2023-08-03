Marriaga Plays Hero in RailCats' Comeback Victory Over Canaries

Gary, IN - In one of The Steel Yard's wildest games of the 2023 season, the Gary SouthShore RailCats (30-40) utilized Jesus Marriaga's heroics to mount two separate comebacks twice and beat the Sioux Falls Canaries (32-39) 8-7 in walk-off fashion.

The center fielder meant business from the get-go. He launched a solo home run in his first at-bat, a laser beam to left field, to open the scoring and give the RailCats the game's first lead in the second inning.

However, the Sioux Falls offense sprung to life soon after. The Canaries struck for five runs in the fourth and fifth innings to grab a 5-1 advantage.

Playing from behind for the first time, the 'Cats produced an immediate answer. After LG Castillo reached on a two-base error, Seth Caddell unleashed a two-run home run to left, and the RailCats chopped a four-run deficit in half at 5-3.

The very next inning, Marriaga was at it again. Daniel Lingua led off with a single to set him up as the tying run, and the American Association All-Star came through once again. Marriaga drove his second long ball of the night the other way into the right field bullpen, tying the game at five. On that swing, he became the second RailCat this season to record a multi-home run game at The Steel Yard.

One inning later, Gary SouthShore hopped back in front. Francisco Del Valle connected on a leadoff single and promptly moved up to second base on a ground out. Earning his first start of the series in game two, Jose Conteras supplied a clutch swing, lacing an RBI double into the left-center field gap, bringing Del Valle home. The RailCats took their second lead of the game at 6-5.

Nevertheless, Sioux Falls quickly shifted the matchup's momentum, pulling even on an RBI double and racing back in front thanks to a passed ball, making the score 7-6 and reducing the RailCats to their final six outs.

In the bottom half, though, the 'Cats clawed right back. Jackson Valera and Marriaga worked back-to-back walks to open the frame before a Jacob Bockelie bunt advanced them both by 90 feet. Castillo capitalized on the opportunity and delivered an RBI single to left field, chasing Valera in to again tie the game, 7-7.

Despite both teams establishing runners in scoring position in the ninth, neither could break the deadlock, sending the contest to extra innings.

To start the 10th, the Canaries wasted no time loading the bases. Sioux Falls progressed its inherited base runner to third base following a hit batsman and walk, laying the foundation for a big inning.

But, the RailCats found the late inning magic they desperately needed.

Sioux Falls center fielder Wyatt Ulrich, who stood in a perfect 3-for-3, grounded into a fielder's choice at first base. Contreras fired a perfect throw home to force out the potential go-ahead run and keep the 7-7 tie intact.

The very next batter, leadoff hitter Ozzie Martinez grounded into a 6-4-3 double play, perfectly turned by Lingua, Gio Díaz, and Contreras to stunningly escape the bases-loaded, zero-out jam without giving up any runs.

In the bottom of the tenth, Marriaga stole the spotlight one last time. Leading off the inning with inherited base runner Will Decker on second base, Marriaga launched a double to the wall in right field to bring Decker in, lifting the RailCats to their third walk-off win of the season.

The RailCats return to The Steel Yard at 6:45 p.m. tomorrow for the rubber match against the Canaries Thursday night at The Steel Yard. All the action will be streamed on aabaseball.tv and broadcast over the radio on 95.9 WEFM and the Gary SouthShore RailCats Broadcast Network via the Mixlr app.

