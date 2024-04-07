Coaching Staff in Place for 2024 Season

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - As the 2024 season continues to rapidly approach, the Los Angeles Dodgers have announced their minor league affiliates' coaching staffs.

The Quakes will again be led by skipper John Shoemaker, who comes back to Rancho Cucamonga for his fourth season with the team. The Dodgers selected "Shoe" in the 35th round of the 1977 draft, and he would spend four seasons in the minor leagues. The Ohio native would go on to begin a coaching career in 1981, where he would start as a hitting coach with the Vero Beach Dodgers of the Florida State League. In 2015, Shoemaker was named the "Captain" of the Dodgers Player Development system and has worn a "C" on his jersey since. Last season, Shoemaker was the recipient of the second annual Tommy Lasorda I Bleed Dodger Blue Award, an honor given to a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers community that embodies the passion, enthusiasm, and love for the Dodgers that Tommy Lasorda possessed.

In 2023, Shoemaker's Quakes finished the regular season at 71-61 before heading to the California League Playoffs. The Quakes would survive the Inland Empire 66ers in the South Division Playoffs, and ultimately suffer the loss to the Modesto Nuts in the Cal League Championship Series. In three seasons under Shoemaker, the Quakes are 206-178.

Regarding his return to the Quakes, John Shoemaker said, "The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes have enjoyed a successful professional working agreement since 2011. We are fortunate to have a nice facility, a good fan base, and a supportive front office staff. Looking forward to returning to Rancho for the 2024 California League season beginning in April."

"Shoe has been awesome for our fans, our community, our staff and for the players on the field," said Executive Vice President - General Manager Grant Riddle. "We're thrilled to have him back for another year and can't wait for the start of the season!"

Shoemaker's staff will be rounded out with a handful of coaches who will make their return to Rancho Cucamonga. Pitching Coach and former Dodger hurler Ramon Troncoso will be back for his fourth consecutive season, while Pitching Coach Sean Coyne comes back for his second straight season with the Quakes.

New to the Quakes' coaching staff are Hitting Coach Blake Gailen and Bench Coach Cordell Hipolito. Gailen played baseball in the Angels', Blue Jays', and Dodgers' organizations before getting his coaching start with the Arizona Complex League Dodgers in 2022. Hipolito makes his Quakes coaching debut after several years of coaching college baseball and a three-season stint with the Dominican Summer League Dodgers in 2021 through 2023.

Rancho's coaching staff is completed by Athletic Trainer Aki Maeda, who returns for his second season with the team, along with Walter Lindo, who begins his time with the Quakes as the Performance Coach, and Dallas Young who will start his time with the team as the Video Associate.

The Quakes will open the 2024 California League season when they face the Lake Elsinore Storm on Friday, April 5th. Ticket packages, groups, dugout decks and suites are now available. Single-game tickets are on sale as well. For more information, visit rcquakes.com.

