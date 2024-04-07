Quakes Fall to 0-2 with Saturday Loss

Lake Elsinore, CA - Braedon Karpathios had three hits and slugged one of three Storm home runs, as Lake Elsinore won their second straight to open the 2024 season, taking a 7-5 decision over the Quakes on Saturday night at the Lake Elsinore Diamond.

The loss for Rancho leaves them 0-2 on the young season and needing a win in Sunday's finale to avoid a sweep to open the season.

Joe Vetrano had two hits and two RBIs, but Rancho only mustered seven hits and have just 13 hits over the first two games of the year.

Rancho starter Edgardo Henriquez gave the Quakes two scoreless innings, but the Storm got after reliever Roque Gutierrez (0-1), as they tallied six runs over a two-inning stretch to take the lead for good.

Trailing 7-3 in the eighth, Rancho got two back, with Carlos Rojas and Juan Alonso each recording an RBI, making it 7-5. With two on and two outs, Storm reliever Bradgley Rodriguez was summoned out of the bullpen and he responded by striking out Cameron Decker to end the Rancho threat.

Rodriguez would retire the side in order in the ninth to earn his first save. Storm reliever Jose Luis Reyes (1-0) was credited with the win, despite allowing three runs on four hits over two innings.

The Quakes (0-2) will send Carlos Duran (0-0) to the mound in Sunday's finale, with the Storm countering with Carson Montgomery. Game time from Lake Elsinore is scheduled for 1:15pm.

The Quakes open their home schedule on Tuesday night at LoanMart Field, taking on Stockton in game one of a six-game series. Tuesday night is Opening Night Fireworks, thanks to Tam's Burgers. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

