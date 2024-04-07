Quakes Get First Win of 2024
April 7, 2024 - California League (CalL)
Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release
Lake Elsinore, CA - The Quakes got their first win of the year on Sunday afternoon, hammering the Lake Elsinore Storm by a final of 14-7 at The Diamond in Lake Elsinore.
Zyhir Hope smashed a pair of homers and drove in four, helping the Quakes avoid a three-game sweep to start the year.
Hope's pair of round-trippers gave him three for the series, but he wasn't the only Quake to leave the yard on Sunday. Oswaldo Osorio also connected with a three-run shot as part of a seven-run third, as the Quakes took the lead for good on Storm starter Carson Montgomery (0-1). Jesus Galiz also connected for Rancho, smacking a solo-shot in the seventh to round out the Rancho scoring .
Reliever Jose Rodriguez (1-0) pitched 3.1 innings and was credited with the win.
Jake Gelof had three RBIs to help the Rancho offensive effort.
The Quakes will take Monday off, then return to play on Tuesday, with their home opener at LoanMart Field. Garrett McDaniels (0-0) will make his 2024 debut, while right-hander Tom Reisinger (0-0) will debut for the Ports. Game time is 6:30pm.
Tuesday night is Opening Night Fireworks, thanks to Tam's Burgers. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!
• Discuss this story on the California League message board...
California League Stories from April 7, 2024
- Sweep in San Jose: Fresno brings out the brooms in 9-5 triumph - Fresno Grizzlies
- Quakes Get First Win of 2024 - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes
- Coaching Staff in Place for 2024 Season - Modesto Nuts
- The Storm Find Their Power In Game Two Win Over Quakes Presented By The Valley News - Lake Elsinore Storm
- Grizzlies Top Giants, 13-6 - Fresno Grizzlies
- Quakes Fall to 0-2 with Saturday Loss - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rancho Cucamonga Quakes Stories
- Quakes Get First Win of 2024
- Quakes Fall to 0-2 with Saturday Loss
- Hope Shines, but Quakes Fall in Opener!
- Quakes Fall to Storm in Season Opener
- Dodgers Announce 2024 Quakes' Coaching Staff