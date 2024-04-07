Quakes Get First Win of 2024

April 7, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Lake Elsinore, CA - The Quakes got their first win of the year on Sunday afternoon, hammering the Lake Elsinore Storm by a final of 14-7 at The Diamond in Lake Elsinore.

Zyhir Hope smashed a pair of homers and drove in four, helping the Quakes avoid a three-game sweep to start the year.

Hope's pair of round-trippers gave him three for the series, but he wasn't the only Quake to leave the yard on Sunday. Oswaldo Osorio also connected with a three-run shot as part of a seven-run third, as the Quakes took the lead for good on Storm starter Carson Montgomery (0-1). Jesus Galiz also connected for Rancho, smacking a solo-shot in the seventh to round out the Rancho scoring .

Reliever Jose Rodriguez (1-0) pitched 3.1 innings and was credited with the win.

Jake Gelof had three RBIs to help the Rancho offensive effort.

The Quakes will take Monday off, then return to play on Tuesday, with their home opener at LoanMart Field. Garrett McDaniels (0-0) will make his 2024 debut, while right-hander Tom Reisinger (0-0) will debut for the Ports. Game time is 6:30pm.

Tuesday night is Opening Night Fireworks, thanks to Tam's Burgers. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.