Rancho Cucamonga Dominate Storm, Win First Game of Season Presented by the Valley News

April 7, 2024 - California League (CalL)

After two games of dominance, the Lake Elsinore Storm had their turn at being the lemon. On the mound for the Storm, Carson Montgomery was pitching for the first time in his Minor League career and started out hot. He would induce two groundouts and collect his first strikeout against Jake Gelof.

He would then walk two batters before getting three consecutive outs on a flyout and two strikeouts. After the Storm scored their first run of the game on a fielding error and three straight walks, trouble began for Montgomery. After a fielding error of their own, a walk, and a home run by Zyhir Hope would give the Quakes a 3-1 lead, a lead that they did not let go of for the rest of the three-hour and forty-minute affair.

After a subsequent walk, Montgomery would walk a batter on five pitches and be pulled from the game. Unfortunately for the Storm, the rest of that inning did not improve. Eric Yost would enter the game and after inducing a forceout, would surrender four runs while giving up a home run himself, this one counting as three.

Despite the 7-1 lead, however, the Storm were impressive in their lack of quit. They would ultimately put seven of their own runs on the board. Nick Vogt would double twice to bring in three runs by himself. Despite the loss, Vogt now sports a bloated in the best way 1.480 OPS. And despite the onslaught of scoring which was continued by a Romeo Sanabria double, and Ryan Wilson groundout, the Quakes would match the seven once more, putting the final at 14-7.

Because of this lopsided victory, the Storm have just a +1 run differential and sit one game behind the Visalia Rawhide in the Cal League South after the first three of 132 have been played. The Lake Elsinore Storm return to The LE Diamond on Tuesday, April 16th against the Visalia Rawhide.

