Grizzlies Top Giants, 13-6

April 7, 2024 - California League (CalL)

San Jose, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (2-0) growled past the San Jose Giants (0-2) 13-6 Saturday evening from Excite Ballpark. Fresno's 13 runs were the most scored against San Jose since 2022. The Grizzlies provided 12 runs on July 5, 2023 at Chukchansi Park. Fresno also earned a series win and look for their first sweep of San Jose since the California League Playoffs in 2022. The Grizzlies have never swept a series at Excite Ballpark since joining the league in 2021.

Fresno's lineup tallied 13 runs on 13 hits, seven walks and two hit-by-pitches. Every Grizzlies batter recorded a hit and six different players mustered at least one run. Fresno batted around in the fifth, plating five runs. They yielded three runs in both the third and eighth frames. Luis Mendez highlighted the offense with a career-high five RBI thanks to a two-run triple in the third and two-RBI single in the fifth. Mendez walked twice and waltzed home three times. Braylen Wimmer smacked three hits, including his second solo shot in as many games. Wimmer notched three runs as well in the triumph. For the second consecutive contest, Jake Snider picked up a career-high three runs after reaching base four times. Both Aidan Longwell and EJ Andrews Jr. swatted doubles while Fadriel Cruz secured two hits.

San Jose's offense also logged 13 hits, but stranded 12 runners on base in the loss. Maui Ahuna and Jonah Cox combined for five hits and two RBI at the top of the lineup. Cole Foster hammered a two-run homer in the fifth, part of a three-RBI night for the Auburn product. Elian Rayo spanked three doubles and scored twice in his Giants 2024 debut.

Grizzlies' southpaw Isaiah Coupet chucked four innings in his first start of the season. Coupet struck out four batters and dodged numerous baserunners all evening. Collin Baumgartner (1-0) was awarded the decision after fanning the side in his lone inning of action. Jake Madden wrapped up the win with a strong ninth.

Giants' righty Cale Lansville (0-1) took the defeat after permitting a quartet of runs over four frames. The bright spot in the San Jose bullpen was Tommy Kane, who fanned four batters of his five outs recorded. The series ends tomorrow afternoon from the South Bay.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- 2B Luis Mendez (2-3, 3B, 5 RBI, 3 R, 2 BB)

- 3B Braylen Wimmer (3-5, HR, RBI, 3 R)

- LF Jake Snider (1-2, 3 R, 2 BB, HBP)

Top Performers: San Jose Giants (San Francisco Giants)

- 3B Elian Rayo (3-5, 3 2B, 2 R)

- 2B/SS Cole Foster (1-4, HR, 3 RBI, R, BB)

- LHP Tommy Kane (1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K)

On Deck:

Sunday, April 7, 2024 at 1:00 pm PT Fresno Grizzlies at San Jose Giants

(Fresno RHP Jace Kaminska (0-0, 0.00) vs. San Jose LHP Joe Whitman (0-0, 0.00)

On That Fres-Note:

Grizzlies' lefty Sam Weatherly made his return to the mound after missing all of 2023 and the majority of 2022 with shoulder injuries. Weatherly allowed one run and punched out a pair of Giants hitters in one inning of work.

