Sweep in San Jose: Fresno brings out the brooms in 9-5 triumph

April 7, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







San Jose, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (3-0) dusted away the San Jose Giants (0-3) 9-5 Sunday afternoon from Excite Ballpark. The Grizzlies enjoyed their first series sweep of the Giants since the California League Playoffs in 2022. Fresno also swept their first series at Excite Ballpark since joining the league in 2021.

The Grizzlies offense plated nine runs on nine hits, patiently drawing 13 walks (8 of 9 starters) and two hit-by-pitches. Fresno netted a run in six of their nine innings, despite being out-hit by San Jose (11 hits). Jake Snider finished his contest a double shy of the cycle, tallying three RBI, two runs and a walk. Snider's triple resulted in a run and his two-run homer in the ninth was the final dagger. In the series, Snider went 5-for-10 (.500 AVG/.688 OBP/1.100 SLG/1.788 OPS) with one homer, one triple, one double, four RBI, eight runs and five walks. Besides Snider, both Aidan Longwell and Felix Tena picked up multi-RBI games. Jason Hinchman smacked two singles and scored twice while EJ Andrews Jr. supplied a career-high three walks.

Fresno starter Jace Kaminska (1-0, win) relished the run support, hurling five scoreless innings. Kaminska allowed four hits and one walk while striking out six. Welinton Herrera and Tyler Hoffman permitted all the runs, but combined for seven punchouts. The Grizzlies fanned 33 batters in the series, yielding double-digit strikeouts (10, 10, 13) in all three contests. Brady Hill dazzled for his first save of the year, giving him two wins and a save at his old college stomping grounds.

The Giants lineup looked confused for the majority of the afternoon, with only three players notching RBI knocks. In the sixth, Elian Rayo and Nadir Lewis ripped RBI singles. Two frames later, Guillermo Williamson crushed a three-run clout to dead center, his first of the season. San Jose southpaw Joe Whitman (0-1) took the setback after leaving the game in the third. Whitman walked six batters in his first start of 2024. Four of the next five relievers allowed at least one run in their outings, which included MLB rehabber Sean Hjelle (2 ER in 0.1 IP). Both clubs are off on Monday. The Grizzlies head back to Chukchansi Park for their Home Opener Tuesday night.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- DH Jake Snider (3-5, HR, 3B, 3 RBI, 2 R, BB)

- RHP Jace Kaminska (5.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K)

- RF Felix Tena (1-4, 2B, 2 RBI, R, BB, HBP)

Top Performers: San Jose Giants (San Francisco Giants)

- 1B Guillermo Williamson (2-4, HR, 3 RBI, R)

- RF Nadir Lewis (2-4, RBI)

- 3B Elian Rayo (1-3, RBI, BB)

On Deck:

Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at 6:50 pm PT Inland Empire 66ers at Fresno Grizzlies

Inland Empire RHP Riley Bauman (0-0, 0.00) vs. Fresno LHP Albert Pacheco (0-0, 0.00)

On That Fres-Note:

The Grizzlies outscored the Giants 30-14 in the three-game set.

