UFL St. Louis Battlehawks

Coach Proehl Calls WR Star

Published on January 13, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
St. Louis Battlehawks YouTube Video


The call said it all. Coach Proehl to Gary Jennings Jr: "We got the band back."

#UFLDraft

Check out the St. Louis Battlehawks Statistics

