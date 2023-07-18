Clutch Hits, Solid Pitching, Outstanding Defense Lead Isotopes to 8-3 Triumph

July 18, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Sugar Land, TX - For the second consecutive game, a midgame explosion by the Isotopes bats turned a tight contest into a more comfortable margin. Albuquerque rode a five-run sixth inning to an 8-3 triumph over the Sugar Land Space Cowboys on Tuesday evening. The Isotopes have now won 12 of their last 15 contests.

Brian Serven connected on a solo homer, while Elehuris Montero, Aaron Schunk and Jimmy Herron all produced run-scoring hits to lead the offense.

Cole Tucker provided the defensive highlight of the evening, robbing a home run for the second time this year when he leapt at the wall in right, taking away a two-run blast from Quincy Hamilton. Tucker then fired a one-hop throw to first base, completing a double play.

Topes Scope: - Albuquerque scored five or more runs in an inning for the 19th time this season and fourth time in their last eight contests.

- The pitching staff limited Sugar Land to four hits, the fifth time they have allowed four or fewer this season. Additionally, Albuquerque relented one or fewer extra-base hits for the 13th time.

- The Isotopes stole three bases tonight, giving them 28 in their last 11 contests. Furthermore, they are 30-for-33 on the base paths in July.

- Tucker's 11-game hitting streak came to an end, although he did draw two walks. Tucker slashed .444/.509/667 with five doubles, a triple, a homer and seven RBI during the stretch.

- Montero extended his Triple-A hit streak to 11 games, which dates back to May 20. He has a slash line of .465/.510/.907 with a double, six homers and 20 RBI. Additionally, tonight was the 16th time in 32 Triple-A contests that Montero recorded multiple RBI.

- Serven's long ball was his fifth of the season and first since June 16 at Tacoma. However, he is just 3-for-33 at the plate in the second half.

- Wynton Bernard tallied his second consecutive multi-hit contest and sixth since rejoining Albuquerque's lineup on July 1.

- Herron is slashing .415/.490/.707 with four doubles, a triple, two homers, 10 RBI and six stolen bases in his last 11 contests, with six multi-hit performances during the hot streak. Herron has reached base in 13 straight games.

- Eli Lingos delivered his strongest effort of the season, working 2.2 frames of one-hit, scoreless relief with four strikeouts. It tied for his longest outing this year (May 6 vs. Sugar Land).

- Nick Kennedy recorded his first Triple-A save in 52 appearances over the last two seasons.

- Both runs Albuquerque's bullpen allowed were unearned, meaning the relief corps have compiled a 1.92 ERA (15 ER/70.1 IP) in the second half. This was their fourth consecutive game and sixth in the last seven without surrendering an earned run.

- For the first time in seven visits to Sugar Land (since 2021), the Isotopes won a series opener at Constellation Field.

- Albuquerque drew 11 walks, their fourth time taking double-digit free passes this season and first since July 6 at Oklahoma City (10).

On Deck: It will be a quick turnaround as first pitch is set for 10:05 am MT (11:05 CT) Wednesday. Right-handed pitcher Peter Lambert is scheduled to start for the Isotopes, while Astros right-hander Jose Urquidy is slated on a rehab assignment for Sugar Land. Urquidy has appeared in 12 postseason games (including five in the World Series) for Houston over the last four years.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.