Clutch Hits, Solid Pitching, Outstanding Defense Lead Isotopes to 8-3 Triumph
July 18, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
Sugar Land, TX - For the second consecutive game, a midgame explosion by the Isotopes bats turned a tight contest into a more comfortable margin. Albuquerque rode a five-run sixth inning to an 8-3 triumph over the Sugar Land Space Cowboys on Tuesday evening. The Isotopes have now won 12 of their last 15 contests.
Brian Serven connected on a solo homer, while Elehuris Montero, Aaron Schunk and Jimmy Herron all produced run-scoring hits to lead the offense.
Cole Tucker provided the defensive highlight of the evening, robbing a home run for the second time this year when he leapt at the wall in right, taking away a two-run blast from Quincy Hamilton. Tucker then fired a one-hop throw to first base, completing a double play.
Topes Scope: - Albuquerque scored five or more runs in an inning for the 19th time this season and fourth time in their last eight contests.
- The pitching staff limited Sugar Land to four hits, the fifth time they have allowed four or fewer this season. Additionally, Albuquerque relented one or fewer extra-base hits for the 13th time.
- The Isotopes stole three bases tonight, giving them 28 in their last 11 contests. Furthermore, they are 30-for-33 on the base paths in July.
- Tucker's 11-game hitting streak came to an end, although he did draw two walks. Tucker slashed .444/.509/667 with five doubles, a triple, a homer and seven RBI during the stretch.
- Montero extended his Triple-A hit streak to 11 games, which dates back to May 20. He has a slash line of .465/.510/.907 with a double, six homers and 20 RBI. Additionally, tonight was the 16th time in 32 Triple-A contests that Montero recorded multiple RBI.
- Serven's long ball was his fifth of the season and first since June 16 at Tacoma. However, he is just 3-for-33 at the plate in the second half.
- Wynton Bernard tallied his second consecutive multi-hit contest and sixth since rejoining Albuquerque's lineup on July 1.
- Herron is slashing .415/.490/.707 with four doubles, a triple, two homers, 10 RBI and six stolen bases in his last 11 contests, with six multi-hit performances during the hot streak. Herron has reached base in 13 straight games.
- Eli Lingos delivered his strongest effort of the season, working 2.2 frames of one-hit, scoreless relief with four strikeouts. It tied for his longest outing this year (May 6 vs. Sugar Land).
- Nick Kennedy recorded his first Triple-A save in 52 appearances over the last two seasons.
- Both runs Albuquerque's bullpen allowed were unearned, meaning the relief corps have compiled a 1.92 ERA (15 ER/70.1 IP) in the second half. This was their fourth consecutive game and sixth in the last seven without surrendering an earned run.
- For the first time in seven visits to Sugar Land (since 2021), the Isotopes won a series opener at Constellation Field.
- Albuquerque drew 11 walks, their fourth time taking double-digit free passes this season and first since July 6 at Oklahoma City (10).
On Deck: It will be a quick turnaround as first pitch is set for 10:05 am MT (11:05 CT) Wednesday. Right-handed pitcher Peter Lambert is scheduled to start for the Isotopes, while Astros right-hander Jose Urquidy is slated on a rehab assignment for Sugar Land. Urquidy has appeared in 12 postseason games (including five in the World Series) for Houston over the last four years.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from July 18, 2023
- Clutch Hits, Solid Pitching, Outstanding Defense Lead Isotopes to 8-3 Triumph - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Yordan Alvarez to Begin Rehab Assignment with Sugar Land Wednesday - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes: at Sacramento - Tacoma Rainiers
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - July 18, 2023 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Reno Aces Announce Promotions for August of the 2023 Home Schedule - Reno Aces
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.