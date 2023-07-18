León Launches Team-High 13th Homer for Sugar Land

July 18, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - As they continue their nine-game home stand, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (3-13, 36-55) fell to the Albuquerque Isotopes (12-5, 39-52) 8-3 on Tuesday night at Constellation Field. Highlights for tonight's game can be found here.

After a scoreless first two innings, the Isotopes were able to tag RHP Misael Tamarez (L, 0-5) for two runs on a pair of walks and two singles, building a 2-0 advantage for Albuquerque.

Pedro León pulled the Space Cowboys back within a run in the bottom of the frame on a solo home run to left, his team-leading 13th home run of the season, making it 2-1 Isotopes. It was the lone run the Space Cowboys scored against RHP Chris Flexen, who threw 4.1 innings. The Isotopes widened their lead in the top of the sixth inning, sending ten men to the plate, scoring five runs to move in front 7-1. Out of the bullpen for Sugar Land, LHP Blake Taylor tossed a scoreless eighth inning, his sixth consecutive scoreless outing.

The Space Cowboys mounted a rally in the eighth inning, bringing the tying run to the plate. César Salazar knocked a shift-beating single to begin the inning but was doubled up when Cole Tucker robbed a home run from Quincy Hamilton. Shay Whitcomb reached on an error with two outs and the next four hitters all walked, forcing in two runs, bringing León up with the Space Cowboys trailing 7-3. The second baseman hit a sharp ground ball to third, but Aaron Schunk snagged it cleanly and made a throw to end the frame and the Sugar Land rally.

In a quick turnaround, Sugar Land continues their six-game series against the Isotopes on Wednesday morning at 11:05 am. RHP José Urquidy (0-0, 0.00) is scheduled to start for the Space Cowboys against Isotopes' RHP Peter Lambert (0-2, 4.15) at Constellation Field. The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online here and seen on MiLB.TV.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.