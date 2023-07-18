Reno Aces Announce Promotions for August of the 2023 Home Schedule

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces released their promotional schedule today for all August home games. The club will host a total of 15 games throughout the month, taking on the Salt Lake Bees, Las Vegas Aviators, and El Paso Chihuahuas. Full details:

Special Events

Dog Day at Greater Nevada Field - Thursday, August 10th.

Fans are invited to bring their furry friends to the game!

For more information or paperwork requirements: https://www.milb.com/reno/tickets/dogdays

Wolf Pack Night presented by Eye Care Professionals - Friday, August 18th.

The Aces and the University of Nevada, Reno, are expected to welcome over 1,000 first-year students and their families to Greater Nevada Field as part of Nevada Fit's activities during move-in weekend. The Wolf Pack's Mascots, Pep Band, and cheerleaders will participate in pregame festivities, while the video board and in-game entertainment will be on theme.

Featuring a post-game firework show presented by ITS Logistics and Ten Country 93.7 and in partnership with Pyro Guys, Inc.

Micheladas de Reno presented by RTC, KOLO 8 News Now, & Juan 101.7 - Thursday, August 31st.

The team will take the field in all victory-blue uniforms for the fourth of five scheduled Micheladas games this season at Greater Nevada Field as part of MiLB's Copa de la Diversion initiative.

Hosted by Guest Master of Ceremonies DJ Juan from Juan 101.7.

Fans are invited to play Lotería between innings by picking up their card at the top of Section 104 pregame.

Concession specials:

Taquito's with enchiladas and crème

Elote corn on the cobb

More information, details, and tickets about the new brand can be found at MicheladasdeReno.com.

Super Saturdays, presented by KOLO 8 News Now and The River 103.7

Marvel Super Hero Night presented by Reno Harley-Davidson - Saturday, August 12th.

Featuring a Mr. Baseball Jack-In-The-Box giveaway while supplies last. Fans are encouraged to arrive early; gates open at 5:00 p.m.

The Aces have teamed up with Marvel as part of MiLB's official collaboration, featuring a new Marvel-inspired Mr. Baseball logo that will be worn on-field via hats and special jerseys. Game-worn jerseys will be auctioned to benefit local charities; fans can obtain a link to the auction by texting "AUCTION" to 21003.

Super Hero inspired food & beverage specials will be offered in the stadium:

Iron Man Burger: A single patty with American cheese, nacho cheese, and hot Cheetos dust.

Hulk Chile Verde Chicken Nachos: tortilla chips topped with chile verde chicken, lettuce, black bean corn salsa, sour cream, and jalapenos served in a souvenir helmet.

Marvel-inspired video board graphics, videos, and sounds will also be featured.

Military Appreciation Night presented by Silverstate International and Peterbilt Truck Parts & Equipment - Saturday, August 19th.

Featuring a post-game firework show in partnership with Pyro Guys, Inc.

The Aces will wear unique military-inspired uniforms that will be auctioned during the game. Proceeds of the auction will go towards local charities; fans can obtain a link to bid by texting "AUCTION" to 21003.

Military vehicles will be parked in the front plaza for fans to pose for photos with

Pregame swearing-in ceremonies for all four military branches will be held on-field, along with a flyover by the Coast Guard.

In conjunction with the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 989, the Aces' will be rededicating their POW memorial chair in right field to those who have never returned home.

Food specials at concession stands will be offered:

4-Star General Burger: burger patty topped with Swiss, pepper jack, cheddar, and American cheese, along with Bacon & a sun-dried tomato aioli.

Danger Zone Platter: French fries, onion rings, and fried pickles platter served with a jalapeno wing sauce and chicken bites.

August's Daily Deals will offer fans special experiences or pricing for every Aces' home game throughout the month:

August Daily Deals

Taco Tuesdays presented by JOIN, Inc. and Alice 96.5 - Fans can enjoy 2 street tacos for $6.00 and/or add a Tecate canned beer for an additional $4.00.

Wild Wednesdays presented by Wild 102.9 FM - $10.29 infield reserve tickets every Wednesday using code "WILD" at RenoAces.com.

Coors Light Thursday Thursdays presented by KBUL 98.1 FM - Located in the Coors Light Party Zone, fans can grab $2.00 Coors Light drafts.

Fireworks Fridays presented by ITS Logistics and Ten Country 93.7, in partnership with Pyro Guys, Inc.

Super Saturdays presented by KOLO 8 News Now and The River 103.7- Special Event Night and/or gate giveaway

Postgame DJ Upstairs at Greater Nevada Field - The party doesn't stop even if the game ends! Stay after the game to enjoy live music provided by Amplified Entertainment.

Friday, August 11th

Saturday, August 12th

Friday, August 18th

Saturday, August 19th

Family Sundays presented by SUNNY 106.9 FM - $1 Hot Dogs

Military Discount - $3 OFF per ticket purchase, up to six (6) tickets, for active or retired military members with valid ID at Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office or by purchasing online.

Tickets for all games are on sale now via RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003.

