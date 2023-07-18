Aviators Take Slugfest

The Las Vegas Aviators (10-6) prevailed over the Salt Lake Bees (7-9) 11-8 in a back-and-forth slugfest to open a six-game series at Smith's Ballpark on Tuesday night. The two teams combined for 28 hits and 13 walks in the Bee's longest game of the year.

After two scoreless innings to start the game, the Aviators broke through with a three-run third inning and would put at least one tally on the board in every inning from the third to the seventh. The Bees scored their first run on a Kevin Padlo solo shot in the fourth inning and then cut the deficit to 5-4 with a three-run fifth, coming on four singles. After Las Vegas stretched the lead back to four runs in the top of the sixth, the Bees would load the bases four times in the bottom half of the frame, tying the game up with four runs. The tie game would be short lived as the Aviators jumped back in front with three runs in the top of the seventh to retake the lead for good.

Daniel Murphy and Jack Lopez led the Bees offensive attack with three hits each. Livan Soto drove in a team-high three runs on the night. Ramon Laureano went two-for-two with three runs scored and three walks drawn in the first game of his MLB rehab assignment from the Oakland A's. Aviators catcher Yohel Pozo became the first Salt Lake opponent to have five hits in a game since 2021.

