Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes: at Sacramento

July 18, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release







Tonight, the Rainiers look to avoid what could be a season-long five-game losing streak.

Tacoma Rainiers (44-46, 7-8) @ Sacramento River Cats (40-49, 6-9)

Tuesday, July 18, 2023, 6:45p.m. PT | Sutter Health Park: West Sacramento, CA

RHP Darren McCaughan vs. RHP Miguel Yajure

#DarrenDay: 2023 is the fifth season in which right-hander Darren McCaughan has pitched for Tacoma. His 74th career start for the Rainiers will be tonight; he's alone in seventh in franchise history (since 1960). Jim Hughes is sixth with 75 starts for the Tacoma Twins (1973-74, 1977).

McCaughan has compiled 351 strikeouts with the Rainiers, and enters today's action three Ks shy of Gerry Thomas for fifth in Tacoma's Triple-A history; Thomas struck out 354 batters for the Tacoma Giants from 1962 through 1964.

WHAT A BUNCH OF HOMERS: Tacoma has hit 42 home runs over their last 21 games, and the Rainiers' 71 total home runs with at least one runner on base are the most in Triple-A, by three (Albuquerque & Las Vegas, 68).

FUTURES GAME: Entering today's action, Seattle Mariners MiLB affiliates (all levels) have the third-best combined winning percentage of the 30 organizations, at .539 (215-184). Double-A Arkansas has already clinched a postseason berth, after a 45-24 first half to win the Texas League's North Division. Only Philadelphia (.550) and Los Angeles-NL (.634) are winning at a higher MiLB clip so far this season.

FAST FRIENDS: Tacoma's 121 stolen bases equal Salt Lake for the most in the PCL, with three teammates ranking league top 10 (Cade Marlowe- 21, Mason McCoy- 20, Cooper Hummel- 18); McCoy has yet to be caught stealing and is only two shy of his career high, 22 SB with the Rainiers last season (124 GP). A season ago, the Rainiers led all of Triple-A (by 13) with a franchise record 205 steals.

BUH-LAK-EH: Tacoma lefty Blake Weiman has worked nine consecutive scoreless outings since June 18, striking out 11 batters over 12.1 IP; Weiman has issued only one walk during this span (8 H, 0.73 WHIP, .178 BAA). The southpaw was a NRI to Seattle's MLB spring training.

KO-SIGN: Rainiers right-hander Stephen Kolek is excelling in a long relief role, and has gone scoreless in five of his last six appearances, all but one of which have been at least 2.0 IP. Kolek has allowed only one run during his last 11.1 IP since June 21 (0.79 ERA), with 11 strikeouts. Kolek's WHIP is 0.88 (5 H, 5 BB) during this span, while holding batters to a .139 average. He's throwing 65% of his pitches for strikes during this stretch.

HIGHS & MARLOWE: Tacoma outfielder Cade Marlowe has reached base safely in 22 straight games, dating to June 16. During this stretch he's batting .330 (30x91, 13 XBH, 17 RBI, 15 BB, 1.073 OPS, 10 SB, 23 R). Marlowe has a hit in 16 consecutive games (since 6/23), the longest Rainiers hitting streak this season (by two). Marlowe has homered in seven of those 16 games, batting .369 (24x65), with 16 RBI and 19 runs scored (12 BB, .468 OBP, 9 SB). Marlowe's six triples are tied for second-most in the PCL.

SLUGGING (TAYLOR'S VERSION): Since being optioned to Tacoma on June 1, outfielder Taylor Trammell is slugging .554 (10 HR) with a .936 OPS (26 RBI, 25 R, 24 BB)...he's played in 33 games since June 4, and 17 of his 35 hits in this span have gone for extra bases (seven doubles).

YO...JAKE!: Rainiers 3B/1B Jake Scheiner hit his 23rd home run (3-R) in game #80 of his Triple-A debut season on Saturday, extending an already career-high total. He hit 21 homers last year at Double-A Arkansas.

Scheiner has homered 14x during home games, and is threatening Adrian Garrett's record of 19 homers in a season at Cheney Stadium (1971). Garrett, an outfielder for the 1971 Tacoma Cubs, still holds the franchise single-season home run record, with 43 (131 GP). Originally a 4th round draft pick of Philadelphia in 2017, Scheiner was traded to Seattle for OF Jay Bruce on 6/2/19.

SCHEIN BRIGHT: Rainiers INFJake Scheiner leads all active PCL players with 23 home runs, has accumulated the league's second-most RBI (78) and leads the league in runs scored (70)...the PCL MVP candidate also ranks top five on the circuit in walks (54), extra-base hits (42) and total bases (174). Scheiner is batting .350 (36x103) with RISP (12 HR). His 78 RBI are already the most in a season for Tacoma since Daniel Vogelbach had 83 in 2017.

The longest hitting streak in franchise history is shared at 26 games apiece, by Rex Johnston of the 1965 Tacoma Giants and Chad Akers of the 1999 Rainiers.

UNI-WATCH: The 2023 Tacoma Rainiers have the following record by uniform top...Rainiers Red (10-13), Home White (11-11), Road Grey (4-3), Navy (11-13), 1960 Fauxback (3-3), La Familia de Tacoma (4-0), Special Auction (1-3).

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.