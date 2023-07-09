Clutch Eighth Inning Base Hit Leads to Goldeyes Victory

WINNIPEG, MB - Winnipeg (20-32) shortstop Andy Armstrong delivered a two-run single in the bottom of the eighth inning as the Goldeyes snapped a six-game losing streak beating the Milwaukee Milkmen (31-20) 6-4 on Sunday.

Armstrong had two hits--his last 17 hits have all been singles. The rally began on a walk to left fielder Najee Gaskins. Center fielder Javeyan Williams attempted to sacrifice Gaskins to second but it turned into a bunt single when Milwaukee catcher Cam Balego couldn't get a grip on the ball. After second baseman Brynn Martinez sacrificed the runners to second and third, third baseman Dayson Croes was walked intentionally to load the bases which set up Armstrong's hit.

Goldeyes starter Marc-André Habeck allowed eight hits in 6 1/3 innings. He surrendered four runs (all earned), and struck out four. The Winnipeg native allowed three solo homers. Landen Bourassa (4-4) came out of the bullpen for the first time this year and earned the win. He lasted 1 2/3 innings without allowing a run while striking out two. Samuel Adames (6) pitched a shutout ninth and notched his team-high sixth save.

The lone homer for the Goldeyes was by catcher Jackson Smith (3) leading off the second inning. All three of his RBI's this season have come on homers. Other offensive contributions for Winnipeg were right fielder Max Murphy and Martinez each with RBI singles.

The losing pitcher for Milwaukee was Nate Hadley (1-3) as he gave up both runs in the eighth. The Milwaukee starter Christian Young allowed three runs in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out four and issued eight hits--the most he's allowed all season.

Winnipeg has Monday off and then will play the Cleburne Railroaders in a six-game series beginning on Tuesday at 6:30. Right-hander Joey Matulovich (1-5) will get the nod for the Goldeyes while Cleburne is TBA for the entire series.

GOLDEYES SCALES

Habeck despite back-to-back strong efforts remains without a win-=since his only win--June 17th at Kane County

It was Smith's first homer at home. Since it the right field foul pole, a lucky fan receives a year's worth of chicken from Sal's Kickin Chicken

Williams bunt single in the eighth snapped an 0-25

Winnipeg will visit Milwaukee for a four-game series after the All-Star Break from July 20-23. This was Milwaukee's only trip to Winnipeg this season

