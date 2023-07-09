7-Run 10th Powers Monarchs to Sweep

FARGO, N.D. - The road to the American Association West Division runs through Kansas City.

The Kansas City Monarchs completed a sweep of the second-place Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, winning 12-6 in 10 innings.

The victory puts Kansas City (34-18) six games clear of Fargo-Moorhead for the division lead just after the halfway point of the season. They're 6-0 on the season against the team that knocked them out of last year's playoffs, with all six games coming at Newman Outdoor Field.

The game was tight throughout, with the lead changing hands four times in the seventh inning. The Monarchs scored seven runs in the 10th to pull away.

Monarchs third baseman Peter Maris homered to tie the game in the ninth inning against his former team. He knocked a two-run single to give Kansas City the lead in the 10th.

Gavin Collins went 3-for-5 with five RBIs in the game, including a three-run homer in the 10th to put Kansas City up 12-5.

The seven runs the Monarchs scored in the 10th inning were the most they've scored in any inning all season. They're now 6-1 in extra-inning games.

Justin Wylie stayed hot at the plate for Kansas City, going 3-for-5 with a solo home run and two RBIs. The All-Star second baseman has reached base safely in his last 16 games.

UP NEXT

Kansas City starts a four-game series with the Sioux Falls Canaries starting Monday night. All four games of the set begin at 6:35 p.m. and will be broadcast at AABaseball.tv (Video) and MonarchsBaseball.com/Live (Radio).

