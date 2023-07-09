RailCats Secure 1,000th Franchise Win, Beat Saltdogs

Gary, IN - Utilizing a big five-run fifth inning, the Gary SouthShore RailCats (21-32) got back in the win column with a 7-2 victory over the Lincoln Saltdogs (27-24) at The Steel Yard Sunday afternoon. The win marks the 1,000th victory in franchise history.

Harrison Francis set the tone for the 'Cats on the mound from the get-go. The right-hander threw six innings while striking out five and allowing two runs, one earned, en route to a quality start.

Trailing 2-0 entering the bottom of the fifth, the RailCats offense came to life. Jesus Marriaga was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning before Francisco Del Valle connected on a single, placing runners on the corners. Jose Contreras produced a sacrifice fly, getting the Cats on the board, 2-1.

At that point, Gary SouthShore was far from done. Thomas Greely singled and Daniel Lingua walked, loading the bases for Michael Woodworth. He immediately cleared them by roping a three-run double, catapulting Gary SouthShore in front 4-2. Gio Díaz chipped in a run-scoring single of his own, giving the 'Cats a 5-2 edge.

The RailCat offense went back to work in the seventh inning. Contreras led off the inning with a single and scored two batters later on a Lingua base hit. Jackson Valera then legged out an infield single, pushing the Gary SouthShore advantage up to five runs, placing them on the doorstep of victory.

In to protect the lead, relievers Jared Price, Aaron Phillips, Oddy Nuñez, and Matt Leon combined for three scoreless frames to close the door, allowing the RailCats to reach the major milestone.

The 'Cats are off on Monday before starting a six-game road trip at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday against the Kane County Cougars (24-28) at Northwestern Medicine Field. All the action will be streamed on aabaseball.tv and broadcast over the radio on 95.9 WEFM and the Gary SouthShore RailCats Broadcast Network via the Mixlr app.

