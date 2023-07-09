Massive 10th Inning Surge Force RedHawks' Fifth Straight Loss

FARGO, North Dakota - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks were able to take a lead into the eighth inning before a major comeback by the Kansas City Monarchs in extra innings surged their way to a series sweep on a warm Sunday at Newman Outdoor Field.

For the ninth straight game, the opposing team scored first as a leadoff double by Monarchs' leadoff hitter Obdubel Herrera served as the game's opening salvo as a base hit scored him for an early 1-0 lead.

Following the first run scored, RedHawks starter, Tyler Grauer settled in and started to deal as he collected his seventh quality start of the season. The All-Star's day ended after six innings pitched, allowing two earned runs off five hits and a walk while striking out five.

Fargo-Moorhead responded with runs of their own in the following few innings as Nick Novak kicked things off with a solo home run to lead off the bottom of the third. While in the bottom of the fourth, Matt Goodheart singled to right field to score Leo Pina who doubled in the previous at bat to give the RedHawks their first lead of the game.

For the rest of Sunday's matinee, the two teams went back and forth, continuously tying and taking back the leads from one another. Kansas City kicked it off by homering in the top of the sixth for the game's second tie while Fargo-Moorhead snatched back the lead in the bottom of the seventh as a base hit from Novak would score Alec Olund from third base.

The two teams traded two run half innings in the eighth. The Monarchs pieced together base hits and free bases from walks and a hit by pitch while the RedHawks did it in one blow with a two-run home run by Pina. After a solo home run by the visitors in the top of the ninth tied it once again, the game would be forced into extra innings.

It is here when the game was flipped on its head as Kansas City went on to score seven runs in the top of the tenth to run away with the victory and the series sweep, the second of which Fargo-Moorhead suffered this season.

With the loss, the RedHawks lose their fifth game in a row as they fall to a 27-23 record. Fargo-Moorhead will look to bounce back when they're back in action on Tuesday, July 11 on the road in Lincoln, Nebraska to take on the Saltdogs in Haymarket Park.

