Milkmen Drop Back-And-Forth Game in Winnipeg, Still Claim Series

July 9, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Milwaukee Milkmen News Release







WINNIPEG, Man. - The Milwaukee Milkmen dropped the final game of their series in Winnipeg after a back-and-forth battle against the Goldeyes.

Final Score: Milwaukee Milkmen 4, Winnipeg Goldeyes 6.

Much like yesterday's game, both teams traded scores to start the contest. Cam Balego hit a solo home run in the top of the first while Winnipeg scored one in the bottom of the inning. The Goldeyes then took the lead by scoring another in the second.

The Milkmen were able to recapture the lead in the fifth with a solo shot from Cam Balego before Reggie Pruitt Jr. Scored on a single from Bryan Torres. However, Winnipeg once again responded by scoring another in the bottom of the inning to tie it up at three.

Starting pitcher Christian Young then finished up his day going four and one-third innings allowing three runs on eight hits while striking out four. Jack Mahoney was then given the ball. He gave up another run in the sixth before the Milkmen then scored another, this time it was another home run from Michael Crouse.

That would be the last score of that day for Milwaukee as the Goldeyes were able to score another two in the eighth to break the tie and take a 6-4 lead. They then closed the game in the ninth as the Milkmen lost the final game of the series after winning the first two.

"It was a good road trip, we won both series and got ourselves some good momentum going back home" Milkmen manager Anthony Barone said of the teams road trip to Fargo and Winnipeg. "But now we've got another big week ahead of us."

Milwaukee will now take a day off to return to Franklin Field before taking on the Chicago Dogs. First pitch of the series is set to be at 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday. We hope to see you soon!

Tickets are on sale atMilwaukeeMilkmen.comor at the Franklin Field Box Office prior to the game.

MilwaukeeMilkmen.com/AllStarGame

Franklin Field and the Milwaukee Milkmen will host the American Association All-Star Game on July 18, 2023. The American Association's top talent take the field for a 6:35pm game.

In addition to the Home Run Derby and All-Star Game, the two-day event will kickoff on Monday, July 17th featuring a beer festival, golf outing at Luxe Golf Bays, live music, and a variety of kids activities around the Ballpark Commons campus.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.