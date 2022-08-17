Clones Score Early, Hold on Late in 7-5 Win over Renegades

BROOKLYN, NY - The Brooklyn Cyclones scored early and then held on late to defeat the Hudson Valley Renegades by the score of 7-5 on Wednesday evening on Coney Island. The Renegades scored four runs in the ninth - all with two outs - and had the tying runs on base before the Cyclones were able to close out the win. Jose Peroza and William Lugo each had three hits to pace the Brooklyn bats. Peroza is now batting .348 (16-46) in August with nine RBI in 14 games for the month.

After a scoreless first inning, Brooklyn opened the scoring in the bottom of the second. Jose Peroza started the threat with a leadoff single and Joe Suozzi worked a one-out walk to put a pair of runners aboard. Jaylen Palmer was then hit by a pitch to load the bases and Matt O'Neill took advantage of the scoring chance with a line drive single to center to plate the game's first run. Shervyen Newton then worked a bases loaded walk to force home another run and Matt Rudick added a sac fly to extend the lead to 3-0.

Hudson Valley got their bats started in the top of the third when Tyler Hardman connected on his 17th home run of the season - a solo shot that made it 3-1. The Renegades loaded the bases to chase Brooklyn starter Jeffrey Colon from the game. Nolan Clenney was summoned from the bullpen with the bags full and got Carlos Narvaez to pop out on the infield to end the threat.

Brooklyn built on their lead in the fourth when Jose Peroza had a one-out double and William Lugo followed with an RBI single that made it 4-1 'Clones. Brooklyn tacked on another run in the fifth thanks to an RBI single from Jose Peroza and then another in the seventh on William Lugo's second home run of the season to make it 6-1.

Brooklyn would round out their scoring in the bottom of the eighth after Jaylen Palmer led off the frame with a single, stole second, advanced to third on a wild pitch and came home on a sac fly from Shervyen Newton to tack on what would prove to be a pivotal insurance run and extend the Brooklyn lead to 7-1.

The Brooklyn bullpen was dominant for most of the evening, as Nolan Clenney tossed 2.1 scoreless frames before turning it over to Keyshawn Askew who was unhittable through his first 3.0 innings but ran into trouble in the top of the ninth. After getting Carlos Narvaez for the first out, Askew walked back-to-back runners before striking out Eduardo Torrealba giving the Renegades just one out to play with. But Jasson Dominguez doubled into the right field corner to score a pair and started a string of three-straight doubles that would get Hudson Valley within two runs at 7-5. Daison Acosta was summoned from the pen and surrendered the third of the trio of doubles and walked Grant Richardson to put the tying runs aboard. But the righthander settled down and struck out Spencer Henson on three pitches to end the game.

Brooklyn and Hudson Valley will square off again on Thursday evening when Brooklyn sends Junior Santos to the mound. Game time is 7:00 PM.

