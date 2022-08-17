Dash Handled by Hickory in Series Opener

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Winston-Salem Dash lost the series opener against the Hickory Crawdads 15-1.

Hickory struck first, in the bottom of the second inning. Christian Inoa drew a leadoff walk, then Frainyer Chavez singled behind him. After a strikeout and a pop out, Randy Florentino drove a 3-1 pitch over the left field wall for a three-run home run, putting Hickory ahead 3-0.

Then in the bottom of the third, the Crawdads broke the game open early. Evan Carter and Thomas Saggese both walked, then a fielder's choice groundout from Alejandro Osuna pushed Carter to third base but Saggesse was out at second. A passed ball then allowed Carter to cross the plate and Hickory led 4-0. Next, Christian Inoa tripled to center, with Osuna scoring. Frainyer Chavez was walked after that, then stole second base. The next man up, Chris Seise, laced a two-run single into right field to give the 'Dads a 7-0 advantage. After Seise stole second, Cody Freeman crushed a two-run blast to left field, and the Crawdads pulled ahead 9-0.

Hickory made it 10-0 in the home half of the fourth, on a solo bomb from Evan Carter.

After the fifth and sixth innings went scoreless, Winston-Salem got on the board in the top of the seventh. Bryan Ramos and Luis Mieses singled to open the inning. Then Ben Norman singled as well to load the baes. Adam Hackenberg then plated Ramos with a sacrifice fly to left field, but the Dash couldn't add any more runs in the inning.

Hickory got that run right back in the bottom of the inning, on a bases loaded walk to Cody Freeman. They would add four more runs in the bottom of the eighth, en route to a 15-1 victory. Nick Krauth was the winning pitcher, with Garrett Schoenle taking the loss.

