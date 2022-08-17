Beau Comes Through, Braves Win Again

ROME, GA -On a night where Luis De Avila toed the rubber for the Braves, Rome continued to do what they do best; win.

Luis De Avila would enter Wednesday night's contest as one of the top pitchers in the South Atlantic League, leading the league in several categories for pitchers.

Despite his impressive stat lines, Francisco Acuna would greet the first pitch of the game by sending it over the left field fence to put the Grasshoppers up one run to none. Aside from the first pitch home run, De Avila would settle in nicely. The lefty would go five and two thirds of an inning, allowing just three runs, five hits, and striking out five.

Davis Schwab and Austin Smith would be the two men out of the bullpen for Rome on Wednesday, combining for three and a third scoreless innings. The righty-lefty duo would combine to strike out five while allowing no hits.

Every time the Rome Braves would find themselves in a hole in Wednesday night's contest, Beau Philip would come through. Trailing one to nothing in the home half of the fifth, Beau Philip's eleventh home run of the season would sail over the Braves' bullpen to knot the game at one run each.

Rome would find themselves in a hole once again in the home half of the sixth, and Beau Philip's bloop single would plate a pair and draw it even at three runs each.

Just like the night before, the Rome Braves would find themselves with the bases loaded in the final frame. This time Geraldo Quintero would be the hero for the Braves as he sent a ball right back up the middle to give the Braves their second walk off win in as many nights.

The four to three win is Rome's sixty-seventh of the season, and their thirty first of the half. Rome still sits atop the South Atlantic League's South Division. The Braves are now winners of five straight, and will continue the series with Greensboro on Thursday night with a 7:00 PM first pitch. â About Rome Braves

