Hot Rods Game Notes

Low-Five... Bowling Green jumped out to a 2-0 lead on Ovalles's first-inning homer and Hernandez's solo shot in the third, but a five-run sixth for the Drive proved to be enough to overtake the Hot Rods as BG dropped a 7-5 game in the series opener. Johan Lopez and Tyler Frank each went 2-4 with an RBI and Lopez added two runs scored as well. Luis Leon walked twice for the first time this season and Anthony Molina turned in another great start for the Hot Rods, tying his career-high with eight strikeouts in 5.0 innings with just one run allowed on two hits. Nomar Rojas tossed 2.0 scoreless innings out of the bullpen, striking out three and allowing a walk and two hits in the final 2.0 innings of the game.

Yesterday's Notes... Molina has thrown 5.0 or more innings in all four starts with the Hot Rods... His eight strikeouts tied a career-high that he set against Greenville on July 29... Hernandez extended his on-base streak to 16-straight games... It is the longest active streak on the Hot Rods... Ovalles has homered in three-straight games, the longest active streak in the SAL...He joins Kyle Manzardo and Hernandez as the only Hot Rods to homer in three-straight games this season...

Hernandez's Hammer... If you want power, look no further than Heriberto Hernandez. The Rays outfield prospect is the league-leader in homers (21), RBIs (74), and extra-base hits (46). His other power stats are impressive as well, as Hernandez is slugging .512 (third, SAL) with an OPS of .875 (fourth) and 24 doubles (t-second). What may be most impressive, however, are his walk numbers, leading the team with 53 (t-eighth) as the Hot Rods primary power bat. Heriberto is in the midst of his most impressive month yet, slashing .359/.500/.949 with seven homers and 19 RBI through the first 11 games in August. Currently riding a 16-game on-base streak, Hernandez looks primed for the postseason in the middle of the Hot Rods order.

Among the Leaders... Bowling Green's offense is amongst the most productive in the league this season. The club is scoring the third-most runs per game (5.71) and third in the league with 134 homers. The club's batting average is fitfth-best in the SAL and the Hot Rods slugging percentage (.438) ranks second only behind Asheville. BG hitters have grounded into the least double plays this season but are the only team to have not been intentionally walked at least once in 2022. The team ERA on the pitching side is 3.82, the fourth-lowest this season, and have allowed the lowest walk total in the SAL. At 308, BG has allowed 64 fewer walks than the next lowest team (Brooklyn) heading into the homestand.

Unsung Hero... The aspect of BG's game that often goes most overlooked is the team's defense. The Hot Rods have the SAL's second-best fielding percentage (.978) while having committed just 85 errors this year. The backstops have controlled the run game at an elite level as well, throwing out 31% of would-be base stealers which is second-best in the league.

Playoff Ready... With the Hot Rods clinching their spot in the 2022 SAL Playoffs, tickets for the post season games at Bowling Green Ballpark have gone on sale. The Divisional Round will begin on Tuesday, September 13 at the second-half South Division Champion's ballpark before game-two of the series will be at Bowling Green Ballpark on Thursday, September 15. If game-three is necessary, the Hot Rods will host that game on Friday, September 16. In the event the Hot Rods advance to the League Championship, they'll host game-one on Sunday, September 18 before finishing the series on the road on Tuesday, September 20 and Wednesday, September 21at the North Division's winner.

Clinched!... BG finished the first half leading their division for the third time in club history, clinching a playoff spot with 2018's Midwest League Champions and again in 2011. (there were no halves in 2021). The 2011 team finished the first leg of the season with a 41-29 record while the 2018 Hot Rods set a franchise record with 47 wins in the first half and a record of 47-22. The 2022 club became the third Hot Rods team to the 40-win mark in a half.

