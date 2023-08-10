'Clones Fall to IronBirds, 4-0 on Thursday

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Despite a second strong start from RHP Jawilme Ramirez to begin his Cyclones career, Brooklyn fell to Aberdeen, 4-0 on Thursday night at Maimonides Park. The loss marks the third time in the last five contests the Cyclones have been shutout. With the win, Aberdeen halted its 13-game losing streak.

Ramirez was strong through six frames, allowing only one run. The right hander struck out three, while walking just one.

Aberdeen struck first on an RBI single from LF Jacob Teter. That base knock plated 2B Anthony Servideo, who doubled earlier in the frame.

Brooklyn's best chance, arguably, came in the third when the 'Clones put two men on with only one out, but came up empty-handed as CF Rhylan Thomas and SS Jett Williams were stranded after they each singled.

Aberdeen tacked on some insurance in the seventh. With two in scoring position and one out, RF Elio Prado took RHP Sammy Tavarez deep to balloon the Aberdeen lead to 4-0. For Prado, the long ball marked his 8th home run on the campaign, and first at the High-A level.

Brooklyn was able to muster anything offensively over the final few frames. The Cyclones had only five base hits, and left eight men on base.

Brooklyn aims to get back in the win column tomorrow, when they host Aberdeen at 7:00 p.m. at Maimonides Park. Brooklyn sends RHP Joander Suarez (3-9, 5.69 ERA) to the hill against RHP Brandon Young (0-1, 9.00 ERA).

