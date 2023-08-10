Renegades Fall to BlueClaws

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades' comeback fell short on Thursday night, as they dropped a 2-1 contest to the Jersey Shore BlueClaws on Thursday night at Heritage Financial Park.

Tyrone Yulie tossed a scoreless first, but the BlueClaws plated the game's first run in the second inning. After Jared Carr tallied a one-out double, Anthony Quirion followed up with a single to place runners at the corners. Freylin Minyety scored Carr from third base on a sacrifice fly in foul territory down the right field line to hand the BlueClaws a 1-0 lead.

Jersey Shore pitching stifled the Renegades offense until the eighth inning when Spencer Jones led off the frame with a walk and advanced to second base on a wild pitch from Konnor Ash. Jared Serna then crushed a hard single off the wall in left to score Jones and tie the game at one. Ash (3-0) induced a double play and a flyout to end the eighth.

In the ninth, Caleb Ricketts collected a one-out double off Clay Aguilar to put the go-ahead run on base. An error allowed Otto Kemp to reach base and advanced Ricketts to second base. After Aguilar (3-2) punched out Carr for the second out, Quirion came through with a run-scoring single to give the BlueClaws a 2-1 advantage.

Jason Ruffcorn racked up his first save of the season, retiring the 'Gades in order in the ninth inning.

Out of the bullpen, Luis Velasquez fired three scoreless frames and the lone run allowed by Aguilar across 2.1 innings was unearned.

With a double in the first inning, Ben Cowles extended his on-base streak to 26 games, the eighth longest active streak in Minor League baseball coming into Thursday. He finished 2-for-3 with a walk and a double. The Renegades and BlueClaws continue their six-game series at Heritage Financial Park on Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. with coverage on the Renegades Baseball Network beginning at 6:45 p.m. Hudson Valley will turn to LHP Brock Selvidge (2-0, 1.93) while Jersey Shore will send LHP Samuel Aldegheri (First Start) to the hill.

Renegades Record: 58-47, 19-20

