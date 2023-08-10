Homestand Preview - August 15th - 20th

August 10, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - There are just 12 home games left for the BlueClaws this regular season, and six come between August 15th and 20th against Asheville (Astros) at ShoreTown Ballpark. Check out the Homestand Promo Preview.

Homestand Promo Preview

Tuesday, August 15th (7:05 pm) - It's 2'fer Tuesday with buy-one-get-one free reserve seats for this game only.

Wednesday, August 16th (7:05 pm) - First pitch is 7:05 pm and the gates open at 6:00 pm.

Thursday, August 17th (7:05 pm) - It's BlueClaws Charities Karaoke Night (more here) where you can sing karaoke and help us raise money for BlueClaws Charities! It's a Medusas de Jersey Shore Game (New Jersey Natural Gas) with the best of Hispanic culture and heritage recognized throughout the night. We'll have food and drink specials too. It's also Thirsty Thursday (95.9 WRAT, more here) with $2 Coors & Coors Light cans in the Sand Bar and concourse wide. It's also Jewish Heritage Night.

Friday, August 18th (7:05 pm) - We have just two Post-Game Fireworks shows left this year and we have one tonight, Boy Scout Night (Jersey Shore Council, Boy Scouts of America).

Saturday, August 19th (7:05 pm) - It's Grateful Dead Night (Toyota World of Lakewood) with Splintered Sunlight performing live in the Sand Bar as part of the Farro's Tees Summer Concert Series. BlueClaws players will be wearing special jerseys and they are being auctioned off (click here to bid) with proceeds benefiting BlueClaws Charities.

Sunday, August 20th (1:05 pm) - The homestand wraps up with another Kids Day Sunday. Members of the Jenkinson's Boardwalk BlueClaws Kids Club eat free thanks to Sabrett.

Remember, Kids Run the Bases after every game thanks to Children's Specialized Hospital.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 10, 2023

Homestand Preview - August 15th - 20th - Jersey Shore BlueClaws

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.