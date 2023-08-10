HVR Game Notes - August 10, 2023

Hudson Valley Renegades (58-46, 19-19) vs. Jersey Shore BlueClaws (56-47, 21-17)

RHP Tyrone Yulie (5-6, 4.66 ERA) vs. RHP Mitch Neunborn (1-2, 4.35 ERA)

| Game 105 | Home Game 51 | Heritage Financial Park | Wappingers Falls, N.Y. | Aug. 10, 2023 | First Pitch 7:05 p.m. |

WE JUST CAME FROM THE SHORE:The Hudson Valley Renegades return home to Heritage Financial Park to host the Jersey Shore BlueClaws for the first time this season. The Renegades played a pair of series down in Lakewood, NJ where they recorded a 9-3 record against the Philadelphia Phillies High-A affiliate.

LAST TIME OUT: The Hudson Valley Renegades dropped game two of a six game series to the Jersey Shore BlueClaws 9-3 on Wednesday night. Jesus Rodriguez paced the 'Gades offense, collecting three hits and driving in a run. In his High-A debut, Jared Wegner tallied two hits and an RBI while Harrison Cohen fired 1.2 scoreless frames out of the bullpen.

DOUBLES MACHINE: Spencer Jones tallied his 25th double of the season on Tuesday night against Jersey Shore. Jones currently leads all New York Yankees Minor Leaugers in doubles and ranks second in the South Atlantic League, only trailing Dylan Beavers (26) from Aberdeen. Jared Serna is a close second in the Yankees system, collecting 21 doubles between Single-A Tampa and Hudson Valley. Jones is currently tied with Joe Pomierski (1996) for the most doubles in a season by a Renegades batter.

ROSTER MOVES:On Tuesday, the New York Yankees announced a plethora of changes involving the Renegades. Drew Thorpe, Jack Neely, and Agustin Ramírez were promoted to Double-A Somerset while Sean Hermann was transferred to Single-A Tampa. Jesus Rodriguez, Jared Serna, Anthony Hall, Jared Wegner, and Cole Ayers were promoted to Hudson Valley from Tampa as well. Thorpe, the Yankees' No. 6 prospect, dominated on the hill and leaves Hudson Valley leaving as the single-season king in strikeouts and wins. Ramírez held a .384 batting average and belted nine home runs in his short 27-game stint in High-A. Neely departs as the team leader in saves (6) after punching out 74 batters in 48.2 innings.

GETTING HOT:Over the course of the last 13 games, Christopher Familia is hitting .333/.439/.729 with one double, six home runs, 11 RBIs, eight walks, and 11 runs. He's collected a hit in 13 of his last 17 games played. His six home runs since July 21 are tied for the second-most in High-A.

HOME RUN BUG:After hitting 11 home runs in their first nine games out of the All-Star break, the Renegades hit 19 in six games versus the Hickory Crawdads. The team's 37 home runs since the All-Star Break are the most in High-A and are tied for the tenth-most in all of Minor League Baseball. The Worcester Red Sox (BOS--AAA) have hit 44 bombs and hold first place.

PAVING THE WAY:Since June 1st, the Hudson Valley Renegades pitching staff owns the second-best ERA in Minor League baseball with 3.06 ERA in this span. Hudson Valley pitching has also punched out a High-A best 603 batters in 496.1 innings during this span. The Somerset Patriots (NYY--AA) sit fifth with a 3.50 ERA.

HE GETS ON BASE!: Ben Cowles currently holds the Renegades' longest active on-base streak at 25 games. The former Maryland Terrapin has reached base in every game since July 4 in Jersey Shore. It's currently the longest active streak in the South Atlantic League, second-longest in High-A, and eighth-longest in MiLB. Cowles surpassed Josh Breaux (2021) and Ezequiel Duran (2021) on Wednesday for the Yankees era franchise record which stood at 24 games. Emeel Salem (2007) owns the all-time record with a 35 game on-base streak.

SPENCE HENCE POWER:After a two home run performance in Hickory on July 30, Spencer Henson is now tied with Everson Pereira for the most home runs in franchise history. Henson clubbed 10 home runs last year and is currently leading the 'Gades this season with 13 blasts. His season long10-game hitting streak was snapped on Saturday night.

IN COHEN WE TRUST:With another scoreless outing on Wednesday against Jersey Shore, Renegades reliever Harrison Cohen extended his scoreless streak to 13.0 innings. Over his last eight plus appearances, the Syosset, N.Y. native has allowed just four hits and four walks while striking out 15 batters. The run to cross home plate came back on July 5 in Jersey Shore.

WELCOME TO THE YANKEES ORG:In his High-A debut on Wednesday, Jared Wegner went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in the loss to Jersey Shore. Since being selected in the 9th round by the New York Yankees in the 2023 MLB Draft, the former Arkansas Razorback is 9-for-25 with four doubles, two home runs, nine RBIs, and four runs across three different levels. Wegner has also collected a hit in five of the six games he's started in his Minor League career.

INTO THE TOP 100:Baseball America released its in-season Top 100 Prospects list update on July 14, and the Yankees claimed six players on the list. 2023 Renegades Chase Hampton (#60) and Spencer Jones (#98) entered the list for the first time. They were joined by former Renegades Oswald Peraza (#56), Jasson Domínguez (#71), Austin Wells (#86) and Everson Pereira (#96).

THE MARTIAN RETURNS:Prior to Thursday's contest versus the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, the first 1,000 fans through the gates at Heritage Financial Park will receive a Jasson Domínguez bobblehead presented by K-104. Currently the New York Yankees' No. 1 prospect, Domínguez appeared in 40 games for Hudson Valley last season and hit .306/.397/.510 with six doubles, four triples, six home runs, and 22 RBIs.

