Clippers Nab Game One over Indy

The Columbus Clippers started their series against the Indianapolis Indians off the right way tonight at Huntington Park.

They used a four-run first and a timely hit in the fourth to triumph over the International League West foe Indians, 5-4.

The Clippers found themselves down early after Jose Osuna ripped a RBI double off starter Adam Wilk in the top of the first.

Trailing 1-0, Columbus erupted for four runs in the home half of the first behind big hits from Yandy Diaz and Brandon Barnes. Diaz first tied the game with a single to center, which Barnes followed with a three-run laser over the wall in left to take a 4-lead.

Indianapolis slowly chipped back, coming within 4-3 behind a Ryan Lavarnway two-run homer off Wilk in the top of the second.

They tied things up at 4-4 in the top of the fourth when Adam Frazier stoked a RBI single off Wilk.

The Clippers nabbed the lead right back in the bottom of the fourth, as Nellie Rodirguez knocked in his 20th run of the year on a single to take a 5-4 advantage.

Wilk would record the first two outs of the fifth, but Indy proceeded to load the bases against him, ending his day. He tossed four and two-thirds, surrendering four runs on eight hits, with four walks and a strikeout.

George Kontos induced a groundout to second to end the fifth and escape the jam with the lead.

The Indians loaded the bases once more in the seventh, but reliever Luke Eubank struck out Frazier to get the Clippers back in the dugout with the 5-4 lead.

Indianapolis once more put a man on third base with less than two outs in the eighth, but the Clippers bullpen stood tall, as Evan Marshall earned the final two outs to keep his team ahead.

Cole Sulser entered the game for the Clippers in the ninth and earned the first two outs, while putting runners on the corners. Robert Zarate took over for Sulser and shut the door to secure the 5-4 win.

The teams will do it again tomorrow night, with first pitch schedule for 7:15 p.m. at Huntington Park.

